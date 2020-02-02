  • February 2, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 2

Posted: Sunday, February 2, 2020 6:30 am

Read-In event

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin English Program and Odessa Arts has scheduled the fifth annual African-American Read-In event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the UTPB Multipurpose Room, Mesa Building, second floor, 4909 E. University Blvd.

The event is titled Frederick Douglass Live: Commemorating 400 years featuring poet, author, and historian Nathan M. Richardson.

Space is limited.

Go online to reserve your spot.

>> tinyurl.com/v7vnzo8

Iconic

Midland Festival Ballet has scheduled Iconic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

They will be accompanied by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and Angel & the Badmen.

>> tinyurl.com/r6snkrb

34th Annual Shrimpfest

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., presents Shrimpfest 2020 on Feb. 24 at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Early access begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be all-you-can-eat-shrimp and an auction.

Sponsor tables are available.

General admission is $40. Donations are also accepted for those unable to attend.

Go online for tickets, to sponsor or information or call, 550-9696 or email info@noelartmuseum.org.

>> noelartmuseum.org/shrimpfest

Bustin’ for Badges

Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24.

Clay Shoot registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton.

Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible.

To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX,  79710.

>> bustinforbadges.org

