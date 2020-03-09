  • March 9, 2020

Quick Hits March 9 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits March 9

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits March 9 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Fun Day

The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron and West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day, "Ghosts of West Texas," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at CAF High Sky Wing Hangar, 9600 Wright Dr ive .

There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides and a fly-in day.

Lunch will be available for purchase.

Admission is free.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sqfw6jx

 

Girl World Expo

Girls World Expo is a day-long event created by local teen girls for local teen girls who have created a unique show from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

The event will include seminars, fashion, an art show, performances, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Girl of Merit nominations are currently being accepted. Deadline is Wednesday.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

Go online for more information or email mary@girlsworldexpo.com.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/r6guvd3

Leadership event

The annual 2020 Sewell Leadership event has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Speakers will be John Maxwell, Susan Salgado, Jeff Henderson and local community leaders.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> sewellleadershipevent.com

Cowboy Ball

The Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo Team has scheduled the Diamonds and Wranglers Cowboy Ball on March 21 at the Legendary Barn Door South 40 Banquet Hall, 2140 Andrews Highway.

Social hour starts at 6 p.m., dinner and entertainment at 7 p.m. and dance featuring Jerry Dugan and the West Wind at 9 p.m.

There will be a live and silent auction. Tickets are $65 per person.

VIP sponsor table of 6 is available for $500.

For more information, call Coach Tom Kelly at 406-679-1504.

ON THE NET

>> bit.ly/OCRodeoBanquet

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Monday, March 9, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
53°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: SW at 9mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 51°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 78°/Low 56°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]