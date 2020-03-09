Quick Hits March 9

Fun Day

The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron and West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day, "Ghosts of West Texas," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at CAF High Sky Wing Hangar, 9600 Wright Dr ive .

There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides and a fly-in day.

Lunch will be available for purchase.

Admission is free.

>> tinyurl.com/sqfw6jx

Girl World Expo

Girls World Expo is a day-long event created by local teen girls for local teen girls who have created a unique show from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

The event will include seminars, fashion, an art show, performances, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Girl of Merit nominations are currently being accepted. Deadline is Wednesday.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

Go online for more information or email mary@girlsworldexpo.com.

>> tinyurl.com/r6guvd3

Leadership event

The annual 2020 Sewell Leadership event has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Speakers will be John Maxwell, Susan Salgado, Jeff Henderson and local community leaders.

Go online for tickets.

>> sewellleadershipevent.com

Cowboy Ball

The Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo Team has scheduled the Diamonds and Wranglers Cowboy Ball on March 21 at the Legendary Barn Door South 40 Banquet Hall, 2140 Andrews Highway.

Social hour starts at 6 p.m., dinner and entertainment at 7 p.m. and dance featuring Jerry Dugan and the West Wind at 9 p.m.

There will be a live and silent auction. Tickets are $65 per person.

VIP sponsor table of 6 is available for $500.

For more information, call Coach Tom Kelly at 406-679-1504.

>> bit.ly/OCRodeoBanquet

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS