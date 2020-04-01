MCH, distancing still best defense

During Wednesday’s corona press conference, the Ector County Health Department announced that as of 2 p.m. they had no new confirmed cases, which leaves the county at 11 cases.

ECHD Director Brandy Garcia said that they will get updates from private physicians on Tuesdays and Fridays and they will update those numbers when they receive them. The Ector County website details the county has tested a total of 99 with 29 coming back as negative and 59 pending results.

Medical Center Hospital CEO and President Russell Tippin said that they had three positives, two of which are patients at MCH on ventilators while one recovered and went home. MCH has 22 negative results, 25 pending results and 11 persons of interest isolated. Tippin said that they have 65 tests, 28 through the state and 15 of those went through a private lab. He added that MCH’s test numbers also include those who have requested to get tested, but did not meet state guidelines to receive a test.

“This is something that’s in constant motion,” Tippin said, “It’s changing every day. We do know that it’s alive and well in this community and people need to wash their hands and stay home.”

He said that if people suspect they have the virus to stay home and if they aren’t getting better to call a primary care doctor.

“If you don’t have a doctor you can go to any urgent care around town and be seen at any one of our urgent cares,” he said.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that they have sent out 40 tests, five positive tests, 17 negatives and eight pending. They have one person under investigation and one in house confirmed positive as well as two patients that remain on ventilators. Brown said that ORMC has a telephone screening to talk to a nurse at 432-582-3030 and it is a 24/7 line. ORMC has a testing center at their community health center that’s open from 9 a/m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, which requires doctor’s orders.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that on the CDC website there is a coronavirus self checker for guidance whether to seek medical care, where to seek medical care and at what point to go to the emergency room.

Ector County Judge Debi Hays asked student nurses, retired nurses or anyone with a medical background to help investigate the impact spread of positive coronavirus cases, then they can call 432-241-1560.

“As our case numbers increase, then we’re gonna need additional staff to come and do that,” she said.

MCH Emergency Management Coordinator Amanda Everett said in an interview after the press conference that MCH does have plans if cases surge. As of now, she said, they have two different COVID-19 units at the hospital, each having overflow capabilities based off future projections.

“Since we started this planning probably December or January, we went ahead and made sure that anytime that surge happens…we wanted to go ahead and be prepared in case it happens tomorrow or if it happens in July.”

She said that while doing planning, they looked at different HVAC systems to reduce the spread of patients who test positive for the virus, but keep staff and other patients safe.

“There’s been a lot of research that we’ve been doing here in the hospital that talks about how to split a ventilator, to put two people on one vent or possibly more than two.”

Everett added that they do have last resort emergency support supply, but that now they are trying everything they can to keep from using that supply.

“There are a lot of unknowns unfortunately with this. I will tell you that we are as prepared as we can be for this situations, but with there so many unknowns I couldn’t tell you 100 percent we’re gonna make it or we’re gonna get in a bad situation,” she said. “I don’t know how long it’s gonna last.”

Based on different projection models MCH has looked at and all the past research of events like Spanish flu and influenza, “I’d say we’re prepared,” Everett said.

On a preparedness surge level, Everett said that since the hospital has postponed elective surgeries they have had the opportunity to use extra supplies and those locations are also an option if COVID-19 floors were overflowed.

Saravanan who also said ORMC is taking precautions for a potential coronavirus surge presented a model by the University of Texas to show how social distancing can reduce the spread of the virus over the span of several months.

The MCH COVID-19 hotline is 432-6402747. The University Of Texas model can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/vapnaz9.