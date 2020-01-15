  • January 15, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 15, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:30 am

Hope & Healing

The Basin Strong Hope & Healing fundraiser starts with a donor-sponsored Black Tie & Boots benefit dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday with appetizers at Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St., followed by a Hope & Healing community concert featuring Rick Trevino and Clay Walker at La Hacienda Event Center, 12600 TX-191, Midland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the dinner and concert will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation’s August 31 Fund, a 501c3 Odessa-based non-profit, formed by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and benefiting the families of seven deceased and 25 injured.

For more information about the benefit dinner or to make a donation, email hope@basinstrong.com.

Go online for tickets or sponsor tables.

ON THE NET

>> basinstrong.com

 

YPO kickoff mixer

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled a Kick Off Mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.

Drinks and food will be available.

The event is free and open to individuals ages 21-40 and who live and work in Odessa.

ON THE NET

>> ypodessa.org

 

Fundraiser

Birthright of Odessa will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special evening featuring Matthew West from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at MCM Grandé Hotel and FUNDome, 6201 E. Business I-20.

General admission is $50 and Faith Sponsorship is $500 for four tickets.

For event co-sponsor or event underwriter information, call 228-3129.

ON THE NET

>> birthrightodessa.org or tinyurl.com/wqqycxd

