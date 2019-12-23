Quick Hits Dec. 23

City offices closed

City of Odessa offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Solid Waste holiday scheduled:

Monday: Regular service.

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Thursday: Regular service.

Friday: Regular service.

To avoid an overflowing accumulation of trash and debris in dumpsters, citizens are asked to recycle items at the Odessa Recycle Center, 816 West 42nd Street.

Drop off windows for cardboard, plastics, paper, and aluminum cans are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more about accepted recyclable items and hours of operation.

Trash, debris and bulky items piled next to the alley dumpsters is illegal and prevents the Solid Waste trucks from being able to pick up the containers when service resumes.

For more information, call Devin Sanchez, director of communications, at 257-0537.

Caregiver Support Group

The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through today.

Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging.

Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed.

For more information, call 339-1048.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com

Volunteers needed

Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers.

The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020.

No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS.

For more information, call Alba Glueck at 682-9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc