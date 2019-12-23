  • December 23, 2019

Quick Hits Dec. 23 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Dec. 23

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 23, 2019 6:30 am

Quick Hits Dec. 23 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

City offices closed

City of Odessa offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Solid Waste holiday scheduled:

Monday: Regular service.

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Thursday: Regular service.

Friday: Regular service.

To avoid an overflowing accumulation of trash and debris in dumpsters, citizens are asked to recycle items at the Odessa Recycle Center, 816 West 42nd Street.

Drop off windows for cardboard, plastics, paper, and aluminum cans are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more about accepted recyclable items and hours of operation.

Trash, debris and bulky items piled next to the alley dumpsters is illegal and prevents the Solid Waste trucks from being able to pick up the containers when service resumes.

For more information, call Devin Sanchez, director of communications, at 257-0537.

 

Caregiver Support Group

The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through today.

Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging.

Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed.

For more information, call 339-1048.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com

 

 

Volunteers needed

Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers.

The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020.

No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS.

For more information, call Alba Glueck at 682-9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc

Posted in on Monday, December 23, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: SW at 1mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 71°/Low 40°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 66°/Low 42°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]