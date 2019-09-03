  • September 3, 2019

Concerts are benefits

IF YOU GO

>> What: West Texas Strong benefit concert.

>> When: 8 p.m. Thursday.

>> Where: The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave.

>> Cost: $10.

IF YOU GO

>> What: West Texas United benefit concert.

>> When: 5 p.m. Saturday.

>> Where: The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave.

>> Cost: Entry fee is donation based.

Many West Texans are finding ways to support their community and those affected by the nation’s most recent mass shooting in Odessa through fundraising events.

A wave of compassion and philanthropic actions has swept over Odessa-Midland during the past few days, and two concert benefits are scheduled for this week on Thursday and Saturday at The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave.

The first event will showcase various DJs, hip-hop and rap artists while the second concert highlights rockers.

Louis Sanchez, owner of The Club, said the mass shooting on Saturday hit the core of Odessa and local musicians want to give back. He said groups will lend their time and talent to raise funds for the victims of gun violence and their families.

Brittni Aldridge is an organizer for the West Texas United benefit concert. She said she hopes the benefit will help unite the community.

“We just couldn’t turn a blind eye on what had happened to us on Saturday,” Aldridge said. “So many of us were affected by the event and so we decided to all come together and organize this benefit and raise as much money as we can to donate to those injured and to the families who lost loved ones.”

She said the fundraiser will help ensure families have enough funds to live off of while they grieve and recover.

