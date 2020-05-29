Ector County COVID-19 updates

A Friday Ector County press release detailed out of 2,496 total tests, 153 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,169 have been negative, 174 are still pending and 114 have recovered from COVID-19.

Five Ector County residents have died from virus-related complications.

The Ector County website detailed that 154 people have tested positive for the virus which differed from the press release. The release detailed that website numbers will not be updated over the weekend, “due to the system updating,” but that numbers will be updated 3 p.m. Monday.

The drive-thru has closed but the numbers will stay on the website and are included in the total count.

Medical Center Hospital reported in a Friday press release that they have had 99 positive patients. Four are in the hospital, one is on an isolation floor and three in the CCU on ventilators.

They reported that out of 1,297 tests, 1,138 people have had negative tests and 60 are pending.

A representative from Focused Care nursing homes reported via text that all the staff at Focused Care at Monahans tested negative and they are awaiting results for 10 residents.

Six residents are in isolation at Focused Care at Crane and 8 residents are hospitalized, the text detailed.