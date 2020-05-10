Great-grandmother celebrates 90th birthday amid pandemic

She’s moved all over the country starting with being born in 1930 in Gadsden, Ala. then to Florida and eventually to Fort Worth and Odessa, where she has called home since 1987.

Betty Green celebrated her 90th birthday Thursday, although it wasn’t quite what she had envisioned at around this time last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect all walks of life in the Permian Basin and around the world and Green is still adjusting to the new reality everyone is facing.

“ It’s been a very boring life to sit at home all the time,” she said. “I have hobbies and I stay busy most of the time but I certainly miss seeing my friends and family.”

Part of what has made this pandemic challenging for Green is not having her husband. Baird Green, Betty’s husband of 69 years, passed away last June and dealing with that loss has been difficult as a new widow.

“ I think that’s probably been the biggest thing,” said Susie Jones, Green’s daughter. “He didn’t have to live through this. Being a widow and seeing mom go through the loneliness of COVID by herself as a new widow has been a challenge.”

Jones also lives in Odessa and both women are leaning on each other to get through these challenging times.

Green also has her grandchildren and great grandchildren living in Odessa as well which was the main reason why she and her husband moved from Fort Worth.

She’s still able to see them but in a different way.

“ They have ridden their bikes over and they’ll stay on the other side of the street and we’ll talk and greet each other,” Green said. “It’s been a long, long time since they’ve been in or anything like that.”

She also misses spending time with her family and her friends that she attends church with at First Presbyterian in Odessa.

Despite those challenges, Green says she just tries to make the best of the current situation. She enjoys cooking, knitting and visiting with her family in a new setting.

It’s a different experience compared to what she dealt with growing up during The Great Depression.

“ We were a family of modest means,” she said. “We were never hungry and never cold but it always what we wanted to eat. It was what was available.”

The family lived in Alabama before moving to Sebring, Fla. because of her younger brother’s health. He suffered from asthma and it was medically necessary to move him and the family to a warmer climate.

They stayed for a few years before returning to Alabama when the brother’s condition improved.

Betty and Baird got married in 1951 when he was still finishing up his college education at the University of Florida. How it happened, however, was unconventional in itself.

“ His grades started to go down a bit,” Green said. “His mother told him that he was going to come down and live there and make sure he went to class or he could marry me and I go down there. He made a bad choice in one way because he could have been rid of her in one year. He was stuck with me for almost 69. “

The couple stayed in Florida and raised a family but had to deal with a health scare of their own when their son and Jones’ younger brother David came down with polio and was quarantined in the hospital for a month.

Green was pregnant with her third child at that time and for 31 days, could not see her oldest son.

“ They had determined that pregnant women were more susceptible to anyone. He had nurses around the clock taking care of him and they would sometimes open the door into the hallway and turn our heads to see him. We could see him but he could not see us.”

It was a scary time before Jonas Salk created the first successful polio vaccine for use in 1955. Green says she doesn’t remember schools closing down because of these diseases.

“ There’s not too much similarity,” Green said. “We did have those diseases but we were never isolated from family or friends from medical reasons.”

Fast forward to the present day and Green said that several things have happened that bring her back to growing up during the Depression.

The biggest difference now, Jones says, is that the reach to stay in contact goes a lot wider now than it did back during that time.

“ We just have different ways to communicate,” Jones said. “We can text her and FaceTime her so she could see the kids. It makes the world a little bit bigger whereas during the Depression, you were just in your own little world.”

Green also says in contact with her church family as she and the other parishioners listen over the phone to the sermon every Sunday.

As for what she hopes to do when this is over, Green says that she would want to spend more time with family go back to a fabric shop when it’s safer for everyone to do so.

For now, she’s thankful to have her family and her daughter in town to keep her company.

“ I probably would not have made it without that,” she said. “She has been my rock. She really has.”

Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas