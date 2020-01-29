  • January 29, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:19 pm

Author, poet, actor to portray Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass, a leader in the abolitionist movement, author and statesman, will be brought to life through by nationally touring actor and published poet Nathan Richardson from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday in room 2130, the multipurpose room of the Mesa Building at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

A Douglass historian, Richardson will embody the abolitionist in full period costume from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. A question-and-answer session will follow (approximately) until 11:30 p.m. A buffet pizza luncheon will be available 11:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m. in the same room.

From 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on the same day, Richards will change costumes to present his actual appearance and will facilitate a workshop for emerging poets. Both events will be offered free and are open to the public.

For more information contact Myra Salcedo, salcedo_m@utpb.edu.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:19 pm.

