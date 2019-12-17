Empty Stocking ending soon

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends Friday with a gift and food distribution to Odessa’s needy.

With $31,349 of the needed $100,000 goal, we’re making a final push to meet the needs of struggling families. Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families who are struggling to provide a Merry Christmas for their children.

These families can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community

Center, 810 E.11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ybgnwnzw