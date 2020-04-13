Clothing store adapts to pandemic

It’s not every day that you would pick up your groceries at a clothing store.

That, however, is what Krista Escamilla is now providing at her store, Rig ID Workwear and Safety in Midland.

A place that sells clothing and safety gear to those working out in the oilfields has turned into something close to a one-stop shop given the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the sharp drop in the price of oil.

“We saw a need for essential goods,” Escamilla said. “When this happened, we wanted to keep our team members working and help our customers and their families.”

The ball got rolling on this new venture thanks in part to Escamilla’s brother in law, who works for Sysco Foods.

She said that the idea of selling water and snacks in the store had been floated around for a while. The store already had coffee available to the customers who walked in.

Recent events accelerated the need to make that switch sooner rather than later.

As a result, the shelves at Rig ID now include essential goods such as rice, beans, eggs, flour, water and many other essential good that have become hard-to-find items since schools, restaurants and other non-essential businesses have closed.

The items range from smaller quantities such as a three pound bag of rice and a two pound bag of flour to larger bulk items, including 50 pound bags of those items.

You can pick up items directly from the store itself, located at 5701 Starboard Drive, but Escamilla is encouraging those to order online to make sure that they can supply what they need.

Once the orders are placed, they’re available to pick up within 24 to 48 hours.

“We really focus on those hard-to-find items,” Escamilla said. “We’re not a full grocery store by any means but we wanted to help with some of these items.

“Everything that we’ve been stocking has been selling. We’re just trying to keep up with the needs of the customers.”

Escamilla added the store is also providing deliveries for those elderly or homebound and not able to make it to the store. They have also donated masks and other safety materials to local hospitals and medical care providers in the area.

She says it’s her way to do her part to give back to others.

“We’ve had a lot of different families reach out,” she said. “We’re just happy to be able to give back and provide for our healthcare workers. They are the true heroes with everything going on right now so we’re happy to help in that capacity as well.”

As for what happens after this is over, Escamilla added that this service could extend once things begin to return to normal. For now, she says that she just wants to continue what she can to help those in need for as long as she can.

“I was really happy that it was something that people can utilize,” she said. “I know how hard it is to find some of these items but we want to try and make things easier for everyone. We’re just happy that we’re able to provide it.”