What's Going On July 30

ODESSA

>> The West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., has scheduled Produce of the Week Club with instructor Kimberly Corazzini from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. today. Learn nutrition facts, preparation techniques and taste delicious recipes featuring each fruit and vegetable. Admission is free and open to all ages. Register at tinyurl.com/y32d3bwp.

>> First Basin Credit Union has kicked-off the fourth annual Back to School Supply Drive benefitting the children of the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin. The Rainbow Room works with Child Protective Services (CPS) and helps foster children, and all other children involved in CPS care, throughout Midland, Odessa, Andrews and surrounding counties. The Rainbow Room is requesting the following items to help equip children for the 2019-2020 school year: backpacks, folders, spiral notebooks, pens/pencils, binders, highlighters, glue, sticks, tissues, hand sanitizer, markers, crayons, rulers, scissors and headphone. Donation deadline is Wednesday. Donations as well as monetary donations are welcome any of the following of the First Basin branches locations: 4217 N. Grandview Ave., 2740 N. County Road West, 1010 E. Eighth St., 713 Golder Ave., in Odessa; 3316 Midland Drive and 5509 Andrews Highway, in Midland; and 1205 N.E. First St., in Andrews. For information regarding The Rainbow Room or the school supply drive, call Crystale Galindo at 232-0547 or Janet Sotelo at 248-1443, from the FBCU marketing team. Visit www.firstbasin.com.

>> Camp Fire West Texas has scheduled a Summer Day Camp for children ages 5-12 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 9 at Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips and more. Children must bring a sacked lunch daily. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Weekly tuition is $75 per child. Financial assistance is available based on family size and income levels. Call 570-4144 or visit www.campfirewtx.org.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., is offering a Kids Fitness Summer Pass through Thursday, includes access to the OC Sports Center’s indoor pool and water slide all summer, Kids Fitness classes, ZumbAtomic, Kids Battle Ropes, Kid’s Fun & Fitness and more. Cost is $20 per month. Call 335-6348 or visit WranglerSports.com.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., offers a free musical performance by song writer/guitarist Charles Silvermand, known for his new acoustic, contemporary folk style, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through Aug. 15. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Illusionist Jay Owenhouse at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The 20th annual Rock the Desert Christian Music Festival has been scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Rock the Desert Festival Field, 2000 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and at 1 p.m. Aug. 2-3. Participants may bring coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, canopy tops, skateboards and sunscreen (all coolers will be checked). Alcohol, drugs, glass containers, weapons, golf carts, pets and smoking is not allowed on the festival grounds. Volunteers are also needed and are encouraged to sign up. Call 563-3434 or email info@rockthedesert.com or rtd@rockthedesert.com. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/y4pry8cc. Visit www.rockthedesert.com.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Kelly D. Kennedy Fine Art, 100 N. Main St., Suite 102, Midland, has scheduled a First Thursday Art & Wine Soirée from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. There will be works from more than 30 artists, complimentary wine and lite bites. The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at the parking garage off Texas Avenue, behind Wall Street Lofts.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition will be administering microchips at Yappy Hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at The Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland. The cost is $20 per chip. Profits go towards helping homeless pets find their forever homes. The chip website to register pets is www.idtag.com. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y8k8w98z.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

ALPINE

>> Nominations for the 2020 Class of Sul Ross State University Distinguished Alumni will be accepted through Thursday. The 2020 Distinguished Alumni inductees will be announced during the homecoming football game against Texas Lutheran University on Oct. 26. Induction ceremonies will take place during the Alumni Gala scheduled for late March at the Pete P. Gallego Center. Visit https://www.sulross.edu/page/1964/distinguished-alumnus-awards.

>> The Theatre of the Big Bend has scheduled performances of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin, at 8:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 4 at Sul Ross State University's Kokernot Outdoor Theatre, corner of North Harrison Street and Loop Road, Alpine. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Call 432-837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/tobb.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.