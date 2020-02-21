  • February 21, 2020

Midland comes to Odessa - Odessa American: Local News

Midland comes to Odessa

Group makes stop as part of their “Road to the Rodeo” tour

  • 'Let it Roll'

    Terence Rushin

    Grammy-nominated country group Midland is coming to Odessa as part of their "Road to the Rodeo" tour.

If You Go
  • What: Midland “Road to the Rodeo” tour.
  • When: 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Where: Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave.
  • Cost: Tickets are $20 presale, and $25 at the door.
  • Call: 432-307-6384 for more information.
Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 3:45 am

Midland comes to Odessa

As confusing as it might sound to someone outside of West Texas, Midland is coming to Odessa.

No, the city is not physically moving, but the Grammy-nominated country group is scheduled to perform Saturday at Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., as part of their “Road to the Rodeo” tour.

Taking their name from the Dwight Yoakam song “Fair to Midland,” the Dripping Springs based group was formed in 2013 after lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson, and bassist Cameron Duddy reconnected at Duddy’s wedding in Wyoming.

Since then, the group has achieved mainstream success with their debut album “On the Rocks” while their sophomore album, “Let it Roll,” was released in August 2019; eventually topping Billboard’s Top Country sales chart.

Midland was named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 American Country Music Awards in 2018, and their song “Drinkin’ Problem” was nominated for a Grammy award while also going double platinum.

Much like the name of their song, “Every Song is a Drinkin’ Song,” the band – self-described tequila aficionados — will also be introducing their fans to “Insolito,” a tequila the band has backed being former bartenders themselves.

“We’re thrilled to launch Insolito first in our home state of Texas,” Wystrach stated in a news release.

Tickets for the event are $20 presale, and $25 at the door. Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Those interested can call 432-307-6384 for more information.

Posted in , on Friday, February 21, 2020 3:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

