  • June 2, 2020

City schedules street closures for Wednesday's rally - Odessa American: Local News

City schedules street closures for Wednesday's rally

Road closures
Posted: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 4:18 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A press release from the City of Odessa stated the city and the Odessa Police Department have been working with the organizers of the “In Defense of Black Lives” Rally, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The plan is for the event to begin at City Hall, located at 411 W. 8th St., and from there marchers will travel east on Eighth Street to Grant Avenue and turn south and march to the Odessa Police Department, located at 205 N. Grant Ave. In order to provide a safe experience for everyone involved, there will be street closures prior to the march.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Odessa Police Department will close Eighth Street from Golder Avenue to Texas Avenue and Grant Avenue from 10th Street to Second Street.

