  • January 10, 2020

Fundraiser

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 1:15 am

Aphasia Center of West Texas and Concho Resources

Aphasia Center of West Texas and Concho Resources presents Sail Away To Chocolate Decadence, “The Love Boat, A Valentine's Voyage,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

There will be decadent chocolate desserts and gourmet savories, cruise ship casino, live and silent auctions, a raffle, photo opportunities at exotic ports of call and dancing and live entertainment.

Cathy Eastham is the 2020 honoring Aphasia Center Sweetheart. The 1970s formal/casual cruise attire, admired but not required.

Go online to purchase or sponsor a table.

Posted in on Friday, January 10, 2020 1:15 am.

