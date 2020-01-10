Fundraiser

Aphasia Center of West Texas and Concho Resources presents Sail Away To Chocolate Decadence, “The Love Boat, A Valentine's Voyage,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
There will be decadent chocolate desserts and gourmet savories, cruise ship casino, live and silent auctions, a raffle, photo opportunities at exotic ports of call and dancing and live entertainment.
Cathy Eastham is the 2020 honoring Aphasia Center Sweetheart. The 1970s formal/casual cruise attire, admired but not required.
Go online to purchase or sponsor a table.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.