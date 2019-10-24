  • October 24, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 24

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:30 am

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Friday and Monday to Wednesday and for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

 

Recital and Concert

The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled the following events for Friday.

>> Milam Elementary Fall Piano Recital: 6 p.m. at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 Dotsy Ave.

>> Nimitz Orchestra Hauntcert, fall concert: 6:30 p.m. at Nimitz Middle School, 4900 Maple Ave.

All events are admission free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

Recycle Fashion Show

Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled the fifth annual Recycle Fashion Show featuring Guest Judge Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Marriott Odessa.

Sponsorship tables are available.

For tickets or more information, call Alma Angeles at 335-4686.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6xr6q35

 

Halloween Party

The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Party Costume Ball in support of West Texas Food Bank and Odessa Arts from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday.

There will be a costume contest with cash prize and a Haunted Maze. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Arthur Gonzales and food available for purchase by Cane d'Oro Pizza.

Advance tickets are $20 or $15 with five cans of soup or stew or $25 or $20 with five cans at the door. Tickets are available at Copper Rose.

Must be 21 and older to attend.

For more information, call 332-4718.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y39uaemd

Posted in on Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:30 am.

