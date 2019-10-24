Local shop willing to host monthly local business events

Fresco owner Beatriz Gonzales explained that regularly scheduled public events are important to raise public awareness to local small businesses.

However, during the fall and spring months, those large gatherings are seldom in Odessa.

Gonzales opened Fresco — a healthy smoothie shop — more than a year ago and with the extended lot she has decided to host her own monthly gatherings, which she calls Localpalooza.

“For small businesses like us, we wait for the summer markets,” Gonzales said. “We have the Firecracker Fandango and Parks Legado Farmers Market. Those are a big deal for us, because we get our name out there and we make sales.

“Once fall or spring hits, there’s nothing. There’s nothing around here where local businesses can get together and continue to get their name out there and make sales. I’ve got the property so I figured ‘Why not?’ It’s a way for me to help other people that are doing the same thing that I’m doing. I know it can be a struggle.”

Gonzales hosted her first Localpalooza Sept. 20 and she said there were eight businesses with turnout of around 100 people. She admitted she was anticipating 30 to 40 people to show.

The second Localpalooza, which is going to be Day of the Dead themed, is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Fresco located at 519 Jefferson Ave. Gonzales said there will be 13 small businesses.

Small businesses involved in Localpalooza include Fresco, SisterDough, Shade Tree Salsa, Odessa Charcuterie, Sugar & Almonds, Tacos Bros, Cotton Bloom Boutique, Candy Drip Kustomz, Carfreshies by Zeke Peeps, Em Couture, Champs Pet Boutique and Bakery, Mama Peach Market and Dance Connection.

“If we succeed, our community succeeds,” Gonzales said. “It’s something for kids to do and families to do together. I have a family, I’m from here, it’s what I want for my community. I want to include all of these other families that have that same thought process.”

Gonzales is already planning another Localpalooza for November. She said after the November event she likely won’t host another gathering until March.

Though she exceeded her expectations as far as turnout during the first Localpalooza, Gonzales said she’s going to keep those numbers conservative for the second one. Gonzales did say that interest online has doubled from the first to second Localpalooza.

“I’m constantly learning,” Gonzales said. “I’m still new to the whole ‘Owning a business thing.’ I’m always open to suggestions and learning more about social media aspect of owning a business. We are going to do more live videos, because people want to be involved. ”