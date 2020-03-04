Heavy downpour causes flooding

Midland National Weather Service Meteorologist Michelle Shuldt said about 1.7 inches of rain fell on Wednesday, which is quite a lot for the area. The flash flood warnings were spread to Ector, Midland and Martin counties. Shuldt said that the flooding is likely from poor road drainage.

Flash flooding water levels rose near 42nd and Dixie in Odessa causing commuters to drive through high water areas leaving some in need of assistance after getting stuck.

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur reported that there were 20 reported crashes on Wednesday, 13 assisted motorists and 15 of those incidents were weather related. He detailed that none of the people involved in those incidents were seriously injured.

TxDot spokesperson Gene Powell said that it is important for people to just slow down while driving in this weather. Powell reported throughout the day that there were multiple closures due to high water in Midland. Interstate 20 and FM 307 closed, as well as a lane on 349 in Martin County and an underpass in Midland.

He said that if people have worn tires, then they’ll risk a higher chance of hydroplaning in a dangerous situation.

“You also have more water getting in your engine if you’re going through it too fast,” he said. “Don’t drive into high water especially if it’s an area you’re not familiar with because you don’t know how deep the water may be. You can’t see what’s underneath the water, so slow down and don’t take any chances,” he said.

Sidewalks were swamped at Memorial Gardens Park as water rose over statues and benches. Birds wandered through the debris covered mud and grass searching for food. Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Patton said that Parks and Rec will pick up the trash after the water recedes. He added that Memorial Gardens Park is designed to flood from excessive runoff and rainfall and has risen to high water levels before.

Some Odessans stopped to see the flooding and take pictures of the weather’s events. Donny Casarez said he was driving by when the amount of water caught his eye.

“I aint seen nothing like this since I’ve been here in the last 12 years,” he said, “I was amazed.” Casarez said that after, he was going to the pond by the YMCA to see if it too had flooded.