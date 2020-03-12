  • March 12, 2020

Volunteers needed

Volunteers needed

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 7:07 pm

Volunteers needed Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

CPS and CASA are teaming up to help a single mother in need. She needs to update her home in order to bring her three children back into placement.

The cleanup project starts at 8 a.m. March 14 until completed.

Duties include: removing trash from the home, some flooring, painting, putting in windows and window units.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For the address or for more information, call 432-248-4900 or 258-7321.

