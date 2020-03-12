Volunteers needed

CPS and CASA are teaming up to help a single mother in need. She needs to update her home in order to bring her three children back into placement.
The cleanup project starts at 8 a.m. March 14 until completed.
Duties include: removing trash from the home, some flooring, painting, putting in windows and window units.
Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.
For the address or for more information, call 432-248-4900 or 258-7321.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.