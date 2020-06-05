Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center names Permian grad as president

From leading the Permian band during halftimes at W.T. Barrett Stadium to leading the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman has always relied on a strong work ethic developed at an early age by working in her family’s business.

Rice-Spearman, a 1982 Permian High School graduate, was officially appointed the ninth president of the Health Sciences Center on Friday after serving as interim president since November. She succeeds Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, who became chancellor of the Texas Tech University System.

“I love the Odessa and all it’s done for me,” Rice-Spearman said. “I get back there every chance I get. We have a Health Sciences campus there and that community is very near and dear to me.”

A Texas Tech graduate, Rice-Spearman joined the Health Sciences Center in 1987 and has risen through the ranks. She served as dean of the School of Health Professions and associate provost before being named provost and chief academic officer last October.

Before any of that, she went to work at age 12 for Sam Rice Auto Parts, which was owned by her parents, Sam and Jan Rice, who still live in Odessa.

“I believe my work ethic really came from that experience, being raised in a small business, a family-owned business,” Rice-Spearman said. “I started delivering auto parts all over that region when I was 14 years old with a hardship driver’s license and continued to work in that business summers and breaks from college until I started pursuing my career in laboratory medicine.”

Rice-Spearman said her love of science came early and was fostered by teachers at Permian, where she was drum major in the fall of 1981, and Odessa College, where she spent her freshman year before transferring to Texas Tech.

“My brother (Sammy) got a chemistry set and I would much rather play with his chemistry set than my Barbies,” she said. “That’s kind of what set my path, a natural curiosity about science and why things are the way they are. In particular, I was fascinated with the human body and how it worked and why it worked the way it worked. It was a very natural progression for me to enter the laboratory sciences as a profession.”

Another natural progression was continuing her education in Lubbock, Rice-Spearman said.

“My family has a rich history with Texas Tech,” she said. “Some of my earliest memories are coming to Texas Tech as a child to attend football games. I have an uncle that attended Texas Tech. I was always with Texas Tech.”

And she stayed there through undergraduate, graduate and doctoral studies.

“I thought I was going to have to go to the Metroplex to finish my health education because we didn’t have those programs out here in West Texas,” Rice-Spearman said. “Then I found out they were starting the very first class here at the Health Sciences Center. I’m a graduate of the very first class of the laboratory sciences program here at the Health Sciences Center.

“I really have come full circle, having walked the halls as a student and now to get to serve as the president.”

As president, Rice-Spearman will oversee six campuses in Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas, Lubbock, Midland and San Angelo. Having held positions at several levels within the TTUHSC, she understands what will be required to continue the growth and success of the institution.

“We serve 108 counties,” she said. “Because of my tenure here at HSC, I’ve been able to develop relationships across all of West Texas. Those relationships are going to help us continue to meet our mission in those counties.

“Having come from Odessa and being raised there in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s before coming up here to Lubbock, I am acutely aware of the challenges with access to quality healthcare and the challenges families face having to travel to get to get specialty care. My own family has. My family is no different than any of the other families in West Texas that (must travel) for cancer treatments and those kinds of things. I’m deeply committed to the access piece of our mission.”

Rice-Spearman said that the Health Sciences Center’s response to the coronavirus pandemic shows what is possible.

“I believe that because of the experiences we’ve had through navigating COVID-19 that we did it so smoothly and so well, we realized that we were very well suited for quickly adapting to things like online education and telehealth and telemedicine,” she said. “Those are things that are going to persist as we start moving out of our response to COVID-19.”

Another strength of the Health Sciences Center, Rice-Spearman, is its ability to collaborate with other institutions in West Texas.

“Right there within my own hometown community, UTPB, Sandra Woodley and I have established a relationship,” Rice-Spearman said. “We’ve been able to collaborate with her engineering department, with our engineering department and health sciences. We were able to really support the communities of West Texas with desperately needed equipment that we weren’t able to get access to, so we made our own.

“I like to tell people that we’re West Texan. We don’t wait for other stuff to take care of us. We roll up our sleeves and take care of ourselves.”