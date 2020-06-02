8 patients remain at MCH

The Ector County Health Department website detailed on Tuesday that there are 43 active positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

The ECHD website also detailed that 167 patients have tested positive for the virus and nine are probable. Out of 2,550 tests, five Ector County residents have died and 2,252 people have had negative results. As of Tuesday, 131 people have pending tests.

Medical Center Hospital sent out a press release Tuesday detailing that they have had 104 positive COVID-19 patients. Eight COVID-19 patients are in the hospital and three are on seven central, a designated floor. Two patients from Focused Care at Odessa nursing home are on the designated floor. Five people are in the critical care unit and three of them are on ventilators.

Out of 1,359 tested, 1,189 have been negative and 66 tests are pending.

Rebecca Reid, a Focused Care representative said in a text Monday that four people from Focused Care at Odessa tested positive for the virus and were all hospitalized. Reid also reported that three Focused Care at Crane residents died over the weekend. Five Focused Care at Crane residents have died in total from COVID-19 related illnesses.

On Tuesday Reid said that nursing home staff has to test negative twice before returning to work and that she believed positive residents were tested once more when symptoms subside after at least 14 days.

“As far as I know there is no new group testing date or plans to have one,” the text detailed, “I assume moving forward, testing will be dictated either as a result of symptoms or potential exposure.”

Reid said she would reach out to the Crane and Odessa nursing homes to clarify information regarding retesting, but she did not hear back by the nursing homes by press time.

Assistant Odessa Fire Chief Joey White said in a phone interview Tuesday that Odessa Fire Rescue has no plans to retest local nursing homes, but that they are planning to conduct drive-thru tests in different locations around Odessa in the coming weeks.

“It’s in the planning stage now,” he said, “but since we’ve got all this stuff and we know how to do it and we’re very expeditious at it, we’re trying to reach out to these other neighborhoods, lower income families or middle to lower income and it’ll just be a free test. If they drive by and we got the sign up that says free testing. Stop and get tested. Give us your information and then drive on.”