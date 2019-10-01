Quick Hits Oct. 1

Republican Open House

An open house is scheduled 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at the Republican Party Headquarters, 797 Jefferson Ave.

The public is invited. For questions, call 432-335-8443.

Traffic signal project

A major change in traffic patterns is coming next week as work continues on roadway work and the installation of traffic signals on East Loop 338 at the intersection of 52nd Street. The change involves severing access between Loop 338 and East 56th Street, which is the street across the loop from 52nd Street.

Starting in early October, 56th Street will be closed just west of California Avenue. Traffic will be detoured to the east to access Highway 191. This closure is necessary as the contractor reconstructs 56th Street in order to install the traffic signal and improve the intersection at Loop 338. The crossover from 52nd Street to 56th Street has been closed for several weeks already.

Once the new closure is in place, motorists on Loop 338 will not be able to access 56th Street. Likewise, motorists on 56th Street will not be able to access Loop 338. It is imperative that motorists obey the barricades. Driving around the barricades could be catastrophic to a vehicle due to construction work. TxDOT assumes no responsibility for damages caused by a motorist ignoring traffic barricades.

Access to 52nd Street will remain unchanged from its current configuration.

The project will take about another six months to complete.

The speed limit in the work zone is 45 miles per hour. Law enforcement has been asked to patrol the area heavily.

FNH Construction of Farmers Branch won the job with a low bid of $3,012,163.

For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or 498-4746.

Leadership forum

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute’s 33rd annual Texas Leadership Forum (TLF) has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Austin.

An opening reception will kick off Friday at The Bullock Texas State History Museum, Austin. The forum will continue Saturday at The Sheraton, Austin.

This year’s TLF winners include: Chief Justice Kem Thompson Frost, Jim Woodcock, Jason Terrell and Vivienne Dragun. Chief Justice Ken Frost and Jim Woodcock, who will also be inducted into the Texas Leadership Hall of Fame during Saturday’s Banquet.

The public is invited to attend and/or sponsor these ticketed events.

For more information on sponsorships or event pricing/tickets, contact the JBS Leadership Institute at 552-2850, jbs@utpb.edu, or SherpperdInstitute.com.

Youth Awards

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15.

The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering.

Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue.

Go online to apply or for more information.

ON THE NET

>> hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

Night of Light

Downtown Odessa and Crossroads will present Night of Light Downtown between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, with trick or treating taking place on Grant Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There will be carnival style games, rides, jumpers, live entertainment, giveaways and so much more.

The event is free for all to enjoy.

Vendors may sign up online or call 335-4682.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4eokepc, tinyurl.com/y6ovf2e9, downtownodessatx.com