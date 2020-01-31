Concert will aid oil workers

Oilfield Helping Hands will host the Second Annual Black Gold Bash benefit concert in Midland in March.

OHH and Roseland Oil & Gas are holding the event and it features the Randy Rogers Band and The Hamiltons on March 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheatre.

A VIP dinner with The Hamiltons performing begins at 6 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m. with the Randy Rogers Band on at 8 p.m. General Admission tickets are $30 if purchased in advance, or $40 at the door.

Oilfield Helping Hands is a non-profit organization, established in Houston in 2003. OHH helps oilfield families in financial crisis. The organization has provided more than $5 million to industry workers and their families. OHH continues to work in the most economical fashion to maximize the funds available to recipients each year, press materials from the group detailed.

Bill Markus, OHH national president, in a news release, said the Randy Rogers Band and The Hamiltons will deliver a fantastic evening of entertainment. “We’re encouraging everyone to come along and enjoy a great night out while doing their bit to raise funds for oilfield families in desperate need of financial aid. As a bonus, company sponsors of the event will enjoy a range of benefits including parking lot signage setup, VIP access and VIP parking.”

The Randy Rogers Band hails from San Marcos and is popular nationwide but particularly in Texas. They have been active for 20 years and had a number of hits in the Billboard Top 40. The latest album by the band was “Hellbent” in 2019.

The group’s website has Rogers quoted as saying: “It is important, especially in today’s day and age, not to put out content just for the sake of content. People see through that and it’s a big mistake young artists make just to put a video or a new song out just to have something to talk about,” Rogers said on the website. “There is a lost art to making an entire album, being a cohesive unit and have it be something that you can stand up and play. We have to record songs we can play live. Ninety nine percent of the income we share is because we’re playing a show, so those songs can’t be throwaway songs.”

Rogers is also a big fan of collaboration and has partnered with friend Wade Bowen on the infectious Hold My Beer projects and joined forces with Lone Star legend Robert Earl Keen as the Stryker Brothers. He recently joined Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson and Jerry Jeff Walker to sing on Michael Martin Murphey’s Austinology album.

Event sponsors are being sought to help offset event expenses to allow maximum proceeds to be used to benefit oilfield families in financial crisis. Companies who wish to sponsor will be recognized several ways during the event and on the OHH website and a variety of commitment levels are available.

To purchase a table or for information about a sponsorship, contact Katie Grimes at katie.grimes@oilfieldhelpinghands.org or 512-635-2331.