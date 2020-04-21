Doctors cautious about reopening

While Odessa Mayor David Turner is eager to reopen the economy, local doctors say they would like to see a more substantial and consistent downtrend in Ector County numbers before considering it.

Turner said during a phone interview Tuesday that “People are out of work, some are eligible for unemployment, some are not and we gotta get people started back to work.”

Turner added that he is working on a proposal with six other West Texas mayors to send a plan to Governor Greg Abbott to start opening up the economy and address the area’s more specific needs.

“I think the trend has a lot to do with it. The doctors’ opinions will have lots to do with it…we’re gonna have this virus going forward until we get either a vaccine or a cure,” he said, “We’re gonna have a certain amount of this around and we gotta get people back to work but you also gotta do what you can to protect them.”

Turner said that the city is working on putting together a declaration to recommend wearing a mask when going out as well as putting together policies for cleanliness for when the economy does open back up.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that MCH has tested 572 people, 37 positive, four in the hospital, 447 negative, 88 pending and nine persons under investigation.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that out of the 169 Madison Medical Resort employees tested, 155 have come back negative and 14 are pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said ORMC has conducted 247 tests, 13 positives, 193 negatives and 41 pending.

ORMC has tested 98 Madison Medical Resort residents and 59 have been negative while 39 are pending, she said.

“We currently do not have any patients in-house with COVID-19. We won’t have anymore that are under investigation now that we have the rapid testing, provided that we do continue to get the testing kits.”

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that it’s very clear that while there are less new cases everyday, “It’s not down trending yet so the number of cases is still higher today than it was yesterday so we want that number to go downwards for us to say we are in the downtrend of the curve.”

Saravanan said that ORMC is, “Starting to realize that our surge may not be as big as we had planned for.”

Saravanan said that ORMC will open up for elective cases starting Wednesday and said that they would send a letter to the health department saying that they won’t request anymore PPE from public sources.

“That’s a bold and hard statement to make because we know what we have right now, but if we hit the peak that we had thought about before, we’ll run out in several weeks and if we can’t request anymore, unless the vendors are able to keep up with the supply chain, we won’t get anymore.”

Tippin said that MCH is not ready to sign a letter saying that they wouldn’t request PPE from public sources. Tippin said although they want to do elective surgeries, he doesn’t want to risk sending the letter.

The Ector County Public Information Officer Eddy Shelton reported that the Ector County Health Department has 61 positives, 937 negatives, 180 pending lab results and tested 1,178 in total. He added that 28 have recovered and there have been four deaths. There have been five deaths in Ector County hospitals, but one of those five was not a resident of Ector County. The ECHD only records cases who are residents of Ector County.

Shelton added that 34 percent of cases are males, 66 percent are females, 74 percent are Hispanic and 26 percent non-Hispanic.

When asked about updates of the Emergency Operations Center exposure, Shelton said that two Health Department employees had tested positive from the EOC. One tested positive on April 14th and the other on April 16th.

He said that all the other EOC members have been tested and those results came back negative.

For the person who was tested in connection with Lincoln Tower retirement home in Odessa, Shelton said that, that person was tested and their results came back negative.

Also, Ector County Hospital District police are expected to make an arrest in connection with a woman falsely claiming she was COVID positive when she was not.