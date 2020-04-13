  • April 13, 2020

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 3:31 pm

West Texas Food Bank receives donations from Shell oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND The West Texas Food Bank has received an emergency donation from Shell in the amount of $80,000 to help purchase food for the Permian Basin during the COVID-19 crisis, which was announced Monday via press release.

“The West Texas Food Bank is a critical lifeline for many children, families and seniors that are struggling to afford food while we are coping with COVID-19 and the associated economic crisis,” said Ron Dube, Operations Manager for Shell’s Permian Asset in the press release. “We are grateful to be in a position to increase our support to the West Texas Food Bank in this time of urgent need in our communities.”

The food bank has seen a 40 percent increase in its distribution over the past month.  

“Donations like this from our friends like Shell help sustain the operations of the Food Bank,” said executive director of West Texas Food Bank, Libby Campbell in the press release. “We are so fortunate to have so many great partners around West Texas who understand the need and are willing to step up in a time of crisis so that the food bank can operate consistently.”

In February, the West Texas Food Bank announced that shell had begun funding monthly mobile food bank visits to Wink and Barstow.

According to the release, Shell will continue to contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts across the country, including cash contributions, employee match programs, support for front line workers, in-kind donations and additional assistance to food banks. 

Since March 16, West Texas Food Bank has served over 10,000 families and has seen the operational costs shoot up by a third.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 3:31 pm.

