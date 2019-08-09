  • August 9, 2019

United Way kicks off annual campaign

21 area agencies helped through the event

  • CREATING OPPORTUNITIES

    Mark Rogers

    United Way Executine Director Hank Herrick, holds his dog and United Way Mascot "Chief" during the event. United Way held their annual United Way of Odessa Workplace Giving Campaign Friday morning.

>> United Way of Odessa

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 3:51 pm

United Way kicks off annual campaign By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

United Way of Odessa counts on the support of those who donate time, money and resources.

The nonprofit launched their 2019 Workplace Giving Campaign Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Building courtyard and set a goal to raise $1.8 million for 21 area service agencies.

Keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Midland) reminded the audience to remember who the investments impact. He said many people throughout the community are struggling to afford housing and other living costs and funds raised allow doors of opportunity to open for those individuals and their families.

Kobe Robinson is one resident who benefited from funds distributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Odessa.

Robinson said he made new friends and grew his athletic abilities through the organization during his childhood. While attending Permian High School, he joined staff members during the summertime to “give back to those that gave back to me.”

“I started work at the club and was able to work with kids, put smiles on their faces and run the fun activities that I once was involved in as a kid too,” he said.

Robinson is now a wide receiver for the University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons football team and aspires to make it in the NFL.

“The club opened my eyes real wide to be able to pursue my dream (of pursuing athletics) and most importantly helped me become the man I am today,” Robinson said. “Being at the club this summer made me want to set an example for them as well as be a positive role model they know they can count on.”

Chuck Moad, United Way board of directors president, said contributions made during the campaign season will go toward improving the community through programs in the areas of health, education and self-sufficiency.

Donations fund 31 local programs ranging in services from providing meals for the homebound to shelter for those fleeing domestic violence.

“On average one in three people in Odessa will benefit in some way from what the United Way of Odessa is doing in this community with our partner agencies and we can only do it with your help,” Moad said.

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

