CASA remains dedicated

May is Foster Care Awareness Month and CASA of the Permian Basin is taking the opportunity to promote the welfare of children and families involved in the foster care system and raise awareness of the need for more people to help.

In January, Ector County had 210 children in foster care and less than 40 active advocates. Lyn White-Giesler, executive director CASA of the Permian Basin, said meeting those needs during the coronavirus pandemic has become that much more difficult.

“With everything our world is facing right now, it might be easy to forget about these children and families and what they’re going through,” White-Giesler said in a news release. “But they need support from their community now more than ever.”

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains volunteers who are then appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system, whether that be in court, school or other settings. Volunteers also get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including their parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, family members and others.

“Foster care awareness is so important because we have such a lack of foster-care homes in Odessa and Midland,” said Casey Hallmark Williams, CASA of the Permian Basin’s volunteer coordinator. “I would say about 60 percent of kids that are moved from their parents in this area get placed outside of the county.

“That means that not only are they getting taken away from their home, they’re now getting taken away from everything that they’re familiar with — their church, their friends, their school — and getting moved to a completely different town. If we can raise awareness of fostering and the aims of CASA at the same time, that’s our goal.”

CASA of the Permian Basin serves a five-county area — Ector, Crabe, Ward, Winkler and Loving. Those wanting to help may volunteer, nominate others who they believe would be good advocates or donate by visiting CASA of the Permian Basin’s website (www.casapba.org).

While social distancing has made advocacy more difficult in recent months, Hallmark Williams said CASA of the Permian Basin remains dedicated to its mission.

“We’ve moved from going and visiting with the children to doing FaceTime,” she said. “We’re still very involved, still able to monitor their school and make sure they’re getting all the schoolwork they need to be doing that they’re doing it at home. We’re still in constant contact with CPS and the attorneys.

“Really, the only thing it has affected is doing our face-to-face interviews. We’ve been able to do online training for the new volunteers, which has been really awesome. They can go it from their living room. That’s been really beneficial, as well.”

According to its news release, CASA of the Permian Basin is making the safety of their CASA volunteers, and the children and families they serve, its No. 1 priority through the duration of the crisis. Volunteer information sessions, interviews and pre-service trainings have moved entirely online.