Testing today

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is reminding West Texans that the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Military Department are deploying a mobile testing team to Odessa from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Testing in Odessa will be conducted inside Barn C of the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Testing at this location is available by appointment only for any individual experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms. Those interested in testing may make an appointment by phone at (512) 883-2400 or online through: txcovidtest.org.

“Even if you are exhibiting just one symptom, whether it be a cough, trouble breathing, or a loss of taste or smell, you can set up an appointment to get a test,” Landgraf said in the release.

This mobile testing has been working across West Texas since last weekend, including Andrews on Friday.

On April 20, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing to create these COVID-19 mobile testing teams. The teams are designed to focus on both rural areas that have not had access to testing and areas where an active outbreak requires additional testing capacity.