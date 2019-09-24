ORMC expands services

The expansion in services means patients have easier access when seeking medical care close to home, a news release stated.

ORMC recently welcomed OB/GYN physician Dr. Leela S. Pillarisetty, family medicine physician Syeeda Alam, D.O., general surgeon Michael Janice, D.O., and orthopedic surgeons Drs. Luv Singh and Saravanaraja Muthusamy.

All of these physicians are accepting new patients.

Pillarisetty is an experienced obstetrician and gynecologist who recently joined Permian Women’s Center.

Pillarisetty graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and has seven years of experience providing services such as prenatal care, delivery, laparoscopic hysterectomy, irregular menstrual bleeding, and menopause.

His areas of interest include robotic surgeries, hormone replacement, urinary incontinence treatment and more. His practice in Odessa is located at 405 N. Tom Green Ave.

Alam joined ORMC as a family medicine physician providing care for patients of all ages from newborns to the elderly. Dr. Alam is board certified and she is a proponent of preventative medicine, partnering with her patients to work together to manage their medical conditions, the release said.

She earned her medical degree at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Mich. Alam’s clinical interests include preventative exams, diabetes diagnosis and management, and hypertension. Her practice is located at West Loop Complete Care at 3001 W. University.

Janice is a general surgeon who has extensive experience in endoscopy procedures, as well as hernia repairs, bowel resections, gallbladder and appendix removal, and skin and soft tissue lesions, among others.

He earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Mich. Janice sees patients at Complete Care General Surgery located at 408 N. Hancock Ave.

Singh is a fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in arthroscopic treatment of shoulder and knee conditions, advanced shoulder reconstruction and replacement, ligament reconstruction of the knee including ACL, sports medicine, and the diagnosis and treatment of general orthopedic conditions in the upper and lower extremities.

Singh, a former three-sport athlete and lifelong sports fan, completed his fellowship at the San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Center in San Diego, Calif., and completed his residency at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri. He sees patients at Complete Care North located at 980 E. 87th St.

Muthusamy is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee reconstruction. He has performed more than 4,000 orthopedic surgeries and has treated patients of all ages.

He earned his medical degree from Madras Medical College in Chennai, India, and completed his postgraduate training in Orthopedic Surgery at SRTM University, in Nanded, India.

He then went on to do four fellowships in the United States: Hip and knee reconstruction (University of Chicago/Weiss Memorial Hospital, Ill.); orthopedic trauma (Mount Sinai School of Medicine/Elmhurst Hospital, N.Y.); musculoskeletal oncology (University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, FL). 4. Limb Lengthening & Complex Reconstruction (Hospital for Special Surgery, N.Y.).

His clinical interests include primary and revision hip and knee joint replacements in elderly patients. Muthusamy sees patients at Complete Care North located at 980 E. 87th.