Forum allows citizens to voice opinions, concerns

In Defense of Black Lives, a local activist group, held a community forum to address concerns about policing, criminal justice and education in Odessa.

The forum “Talk of the Town: Policing, Education & Next Steps to Solutions” lasted more than two hours as a handful of in-person community members and Facebook live viewers voiced their opinions and experiences with law enforcement.

Gaven Norris, a local attorney and one of In Defense of Black Lives' organizers, said after the forum that this was a positive step but the communication must continue for change to be made.

“We will continue to have this conversation,” Norris said. “What normally happens is we have these conversations, we have a great event and then it dies off. Our goal is to continue to have these community conversations whether they are large like this or we work with our city members to have small town halls.

“Once we find the solutions, we have to make sure when we are having these small town halls that we have the chief of police and the city council members there to say ‘Are we implementing them?’ If we are, ‘Are they effective?’ If not, ‘Where do we need to revisit those?’”

There were more than two dozen members of the community that showed up to the in-person forum that was held in the picnic area of Floyd Gwin Park.

Thursday’s forum was originally scheduled to take place at Floyd Gwin Park Gym, but it was moved outdoors to allow more people to participate, while still following social-distancing guidelines.

During the forum, citizens voiced their concerns about mental health, programs to assist low-income families, police surveillance on specific areas of the city, racial profiling, training for law enforcement and trust with law enforcement.

Community members that attended in-person wore masks. There were citizens, multiple professors from UTPB, a presiding judge in Ector County and a member of Odessa’s city council that attended the event.

At-large city council member Peggy Dean said she wasn’t personally invited but wanted to come to learn. Dean said while she spoke during the protest march, which was also organized by In Defense of Black Lives, on June 3 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that she received boos from the crowd.

“I’ve spent the last two weeks doing a tremendous amount of research trying to understand this problem from its very core,” Dean said. “...I decided that I was going to learn as much as I could. I’ve met with the chief of the police. We’ve started a task force at the city. I said to Gaven early on that you’ve issued a call to action, so you have a lot of us that are willing to respond, but we clearly don’t know what all the issues are.

“I’ve made it my mission to find out the issues and try to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”