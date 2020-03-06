Quick Hits March 6

Free class

Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled Acceptable Trees/Plants For West Texas Class led by the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Household Hazardous Waste Classroom, 814 W. 42nd St.

The event is free and open to the public. A free tree will be given to all participants.

Registration is required.

To register or for more information, email aangeles@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/v79tf7s

Bustin’ for Badges

Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24.

Clay Shoot registration starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton.

Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Raffle items include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, Springfield M1A Scout Squad, Caliber: .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO and Diamond VIP Package: 4 premium reserved floor tickets, 2 night hotel stay, preshow hospitality food and drinks, specially designed tour merchandize Aug. 29 to Las Vegas.

The raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Steve LeSueur at 432-335-3322 at the Odessa Police Department during regular business hours.

Drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms. Need not be present to win.

Event tickets are $20 each or six for $100. For tickets, call 432-684-7564.

Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible.

To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

ON THE NET

>> bustinforbadges.org