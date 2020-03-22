Criner takes sheriff’s reins

MIDLAND Just having prevailed in a hot sheriff’s race, David Alan Criner looks forward to achieving his lifelong goal of leading fellow law enforcement professionals to a high level of service.

For the 59-year-old El Paso native and retired Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant, it boils down to one word: “integrity.”

“I was told a long time ago that if you have integrity, nothing else matters and if you don’t have it, nothing else matters,” said Criner, who had served as the Precinct 1 constable since 2013 till defeating Rory McKinney, Tom Hain and Joe Lozano in the March 3 Republican primary with no Democrat in the race.

Referring to a Texas Rangers’ investigation of a variety of allegations involving his department, he said, “Ranger Ryan Sollock of Austin has told me that nobody currently employed is subject to investigation.

“I told the voters I wanted to make us a premier agency, raising our professionalism with how we carry ourselves and how we treat people with respect and integrity. The No. 1 thing I want to accomplish is to bring morale back into the sheriff’s office because it is not very high right now.”

Sollock is looking into accusations of the abuse of official capacity, tampering with a government record, the unlawful interception of oral or electronic communications and theft between $30,000 and $250,000.

With the exception of the charge of the abuse of official capacity from August 2017 and tampering with a government record from February 2019, the other violations allegedly occurred in October last year after Sheriff Gary Painter died on May 26.

There is also a federal lawsuit filed by sheriff’s office administrative assistant Debbie Nichols alleging violations of state and federal wiretap laws.

Criner said he was a good friend of Painter’s and still holds him in high esteem. “One of my opponents criticized Gary by saying he had not kept up with 21st Century policies and procedures, but that’s not true,” he said.

“He was a modern man.”

Criner wrestled in the 98-pound division at Andress High School in El Paso, joking now that he has “blossomed quite a bit since then,” and he took degrees in criminal justice at Tarrant Community College in Fort Worth and UTPB while serving as a deputy for Sheriff Dallas Smith from 1981-83.

He was admitted to the DPS Training Academy in Austin, graduated after 5 1/2 months and went on to assignments in traffic law at Irving, Denton and Dallas, where he made sergeant, and in criminal law as an undercover investigator and polygraph expert here from 1995 till his retirement in 2010, when he returned to the MCSO as a deputy for Sheriff Painter.

Criner’s wife Judy was an MISD special education teacher. They have two children and five grandchildren.

Set to take office April 1, Criner said the DPS Academy was extremely challenging with only 80 of his 120 classmates earning commissions. “They pushed you to your limit and let you know you could go past your limit if you needed to,” he said, explaining that Judy was sometimes distressed to see him with severe bruises on his face and body from the hand-to-hand combat training.

“Not many are chosen to go and a lot fewer finish. They either can’t do the physical training or can’t do the academics. I went with a man from Midland, Hal Heathington, and many times we asked each other, ‘Oh man, do you want to go back on Sunday?’ because we knew what we’d be doing.”

Criner said Heathington was a DPS pilot who became a CareFlite pilot at Round Rock after his retirement.

With more than 200 employees, the sheriff-elect said his department’s Crisis Response Team of deputies specially trained to handle mental health crises is important as is continuing to make Midland County safe. “We had our choices of Midland, Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen in 1995 and we decided to come back because we had lived in Midland and loved it,” he said.

“Those who went before us in the DPS gained respect and we carried it on. I want to set the right tone for young deputies so they can look to me as a role model and learn from me. I will teach and guide them and give proper training on what steps to take to accomplish their goals.”

Criner said the DPS has such a strong culture of mutual encouragement that troopers constantly support one another even to the point that there is typically no jealousy when one bests another for a promotion. “I’m also a big supporter of veterans and will recruit them to become deputies,” he said.

“The main thing an officer needs is that command presence so they can get control of situations. We need guys with courage.”

However, Criner said encounters with suspects should not be needlessly escalated. “You need to keep that parent-child or teacher-student relationship,” he said.

“Once you go down to their level, what happens? Sometimes people look at me and say, ‘You’re different. Were you a highway patrolman?’ That’s a nice compliment.”

Chevron operations advisor Dennis Reeves said Criner “is a community-oriented guy who does a lot of volunteer work with his church and the Downtown Lions Club.

“He’s a tireless worker who held multiple jobs while he was a constable, working security at man camps and other things. He has a Christian philosophy and puts that into his daily life.”

Asked his expectation for Criner’s four-year term, Reeves said. “The thing that impresses about David is that he takes everyone’s feelings into consideration and is compassionate.

“He can take charge and be forceful when the need arises, but not overwhelmingly. He is a man you can count on. If he tells you he is going to do something, he will do it.”

During his 15 years with the DPS here, Criner became well-known as a lie detector expert, performing 200-300 tests per year. “It’s a good tool to open the door to further investigation and elicit a confession when somebody has done something wrong,” he said.

“A lot of it was with kids’ injuries and the sexual assault of kids. That’s tough, especially when you have kids of your own. The polygraph opens new avenues. It can solve a crime or clear a suspect. The goal is to have a clear chart to show deception or non-deception.”

Criner said the stress that is integral to law enforcement is easier “with a good, strong spouse” and faith in God. “I don’t know what I would do if I were not in law enforcement,” the Fannin Terrace Baptist Church member said.

“I knew in high school that I’d be in it. I’m a man of faith. We are all sinners saved by grace and I pray for guidance and compassion. Our role is to bring glory to God in all we do and to help people see Jesus in us. There are always opportunities to witness.”

Criner’s favorite hobby is trout fishing at Grindstone Lake at Ruidoso, N.M., where he vacationed with his wife after the election. “I like to teach my grandkids how to fish like my dad taught me,” he said.

“It’s relaxing to get up early and see the sun rise with fog over the lake.”