City budget, tax rate on agenda

The second public hearing on the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2019-20 will take place Tuesday prior to ratification of the annual budget.

Odessa City Council members will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St., during a regularly scheduled meeting.

Council members will consider levying a tax rate of $0.476601 per $100 valuation, which keeps the rate the same as last year but will still result in a tax increase for residents due to higher property values.

The OA previously reported the average homeowner would see about a $68 annual increase to their property taxes.

This rate exceeds the effective tax rate of $0.394648 per $100, which is the total tax rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for City of Odessa from the same properties in both the 2018 tax year and the 2019 tax year.

Assistant City Manager Cindy Muncy previously told the OA the proposed tax rate would generate about $32.7 million for the city’s general fund.

The 2019-20 budget will also be approved during the Tuesday meeting and the final two votes to establish the tax rate will be held Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 before the next fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE COUNCIL WILL: