Quick Hits Dec. 28

Outdoor Ice Rink

Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled Holiday Outdoor Ice Rink Rentals through Wednesday. It is located on the northeast corner of Fifth Street and Grant Avenue. The rink will be closed Dec. 31.

, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., all events, $150 per hour (2 hour minimum).

, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., (4 hour minimum), Private event, $800; nonprofit event, $500.

, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., (5 hour minimum), Private event, $1,000; nonprofit event, $750.

, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., (5 hour minimum), Private event, $1,000; nonprofit event, $750.

Call 335-4682 or email acastor@odessa-tx.gov.

Starbright Village

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Wednesday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year.

Kiss of the Decade

The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Kiss of the Decade New Year Celebration Tuesday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Entertainment will be presented by Shelly Lares, AJ Castillo and Stefani Montiel.

VIP tables and individual tickets are available.

For tables, tickets or information, call 704-5533.

Go online for tickets.

