Council contemplating bingo prize fee collection

New legislation will require governing bodies across the state to decide whether they will continue to receive a share of bingo prize fees on charitable bingo activity in 2020.

The 86th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 914, which contains a one-time requirement and deadline for counties and municipalities that currently receive a share of bingo prize fees to determine if they will continue collection. Odessa City Council has about a month left to submit the results of their decision to the Texas Lottery Commission.

Assistant City Manager Cindy Muncy said bingo prize fees raise tens of thousands of dollars for the city’s general fund.

The Charitable Bingo Operations Division of the TLC collects fees and regulates the operations of charitable bingo. Fees collected are allocated to cities and counties with the balance being deposited in their general revenue fund at the end of each fiscal year.

The City of Odessa receives an average of about $82,000 at the end of each fiscal year, which comes from a 2.5 percent fee collected on all prizes awarded that are more than $5.

“There is no reason why we would not want to continue receiving it…unless the council feels charitable and wants to let the charitable organizations have it,” she said.

Upon initial discussion, council members leaned in favor of continuing collection.

At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean said allocating the funds for other charity-purposes is one option that could be explored if they agree to continue with the receipt of the share of bingo prize fee funds.

Finer details will be discussed further next month by council members such as any concerns with the city being responsible for the enforcement of collection.

If a county or municipality has not voted and notified the Commission by Nov. 1, their right to receive prize fees generated by bingo will be forfeited permanently and will then be redirected to the charitable activities of the organization or on a pro rata basis to the organizations comprising the unit, a TLC news release stated.

If the council votes to opt in and collect the prize fees, they can also vote to terminate their right to receive prize fees at any time.