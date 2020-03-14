Quick Hits March 14

Aviation Fun Day
The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron and West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day, “Ghosts of West Texas,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at CAF High Sky Wing Hangar, 9600 Wright Dr., Midland.
There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides and a fly-in day.
Lunch will be available for purchase. Admission is free.
Benefit
The Eagles Lodge, 1344 E. Seventh St., has scheduled a benefit for Hamil Ross March 28.
A pool tournament will take place at 1 p.m.
There will also be a Crawfish Boil, raffles and 50/50 throughout the day.
Plates will be $20 per plate. Raffle ticket prices will vary by item.
The event is in celebration of Hamil’s life. All proceeds will go to Courtnee and Steve Ross.
Stoney Larue
Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Stoney Larue to perform at 7 p.m. today.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Call 307-6384 or go online.
Support Group
Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is a community outreach of Hospice of Midland.
The center serves children and adolescents aged 4 to 18 years who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care or other painful transition.
All services are provided free of charge.
For more information, call 684-5437.
Seminar postponed
The Big Bend Seminar on where energy and conservation meet has been postponed, according to a news release issued Thursday.
