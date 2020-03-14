Quick Hits March 14

Aviation Fun Day

The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron and West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day, “Ghosts of West Texas,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at CAF High Sky Wing Hangar, 9600 Wright Dr., Midland.

There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides and a fly-in day.

Lunch will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sqfw6jx

Benefit

The Eagles Lodge, 1344 E. Seventh St., has scheduled a benefit for Hamil Ross March 28.

A pool tournament will take place at 1 p.m.

There will also be a Crawfish Boil, raffles and 50/50 throughout the day.

Plates will be $20 per plate. Raffle ticket prices will vary by item.

The event is in celebration of Hamil’s life. All proceeds will go to Courtnee and Steve Ross.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/s2jmfae

Stoney Larue

Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Stoney Larue to perform at 7 p.m. today.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Call 307-6384 or go online.

ON THE NET

>> dosamigos.com

Support Group

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is a community outreach of Hospice of Midland.

The center serves children and adolescents aged 4 to 18 years who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care or other painful transition.

All services are provided free of charge.

For more information, call 684-5437.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6rl3xck

Seminar postponed

The Big Bend Seminar on where energy and conservation meet has been postponed, according to a news release issued Thursday.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yh7kzblf