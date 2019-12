Santa Fun Run

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin Students In Philanthropy has scheduled the second annual Santa Fun Run on Saturday at the UTPB Stonehenge Replica, 3901 E. UTPB Circle.

Registration/check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

Bring your children and pets.

All proceeds go to local non-profit organizations in the local Permian Basin area.

Go online to pre-register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/s8rsu6n