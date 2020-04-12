Residents see benefits in raising backyard chickens

During the COVID-19 panic, certain items have been in short supply.

That has been the case when it comes to eggs.

Some people see a benefit in raising backyard chickens.

However, in Odessa, it is currently illegal for residents to have chickens inside the city limits.

Odessa resident Ginger Lasseter wishes that was not the case as she says there are numerous benefits to raising backyard chickens.

“Basically, letting people have backyard chickens is good for family,” Lasseter said. “It teaches children responsibility. They make wonderful pets. A chicken can have one egg every 26 hours, so in a condition like what we’re having now, you don’t have your elderly having to get out and go get a certain food product. They have that food product at home and that’s where everyone is supposed to be staying right now.”

Lasseter said it’s been an ongoing issue with the city council over the last couple of years, but nothing has happened.

“We contact them constantly through emails and nothing happens,” Lasseter said. “Either say yes or no, but (we wish) they would do something.”

According to Lasseter, Odessa is one of the few places in West Texas that does not allow backyard chickens.

“Four to six chickens is what Midland offers. Midland does it. Crane does it. Wink does it. Everyone in West Texas does it except Odessa. In Austin, you can not only have chickens but also goats and peacocks and that’s our capital of this state. I just don’t understand why Odessa is being (this way). I’ve been here for over 30 years and still nothing as far as backyard chickens go. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. It’s not just us wanting to do it. It’s happening all over the country. People just want to be self-sufficient. We need the city council to do something.”

She says she has emailed each and every one of the city council members.

“I sent them the same information that Lisa Steele, an author who lives in Maine who has raised chickens, gave them and I told them that she would be happy to answer any of their questions,” Lasseter said. “But even if they could get together by a conference call and vote on it by that, then give us a chance to get started on it. But we just can’t give them the chance to do anything.”

While Lasseter has not raised chickens before, she says she has done a lot of research over the years.

She added that she’s also been in contact with Steele.

Steele has been trying to encourage people for years to raise backyard chickens.

“In the last couple of weeks, it’s gone crazy,” Steele said. “People are starting to realize that it’s nice to have eggs from the backyard. Knowing that I have eggs in the backyard, I never have to worry about (being short on eggs). If somebody had told me that I can only have five different foods in a period of time, I would absolutely pick eggs. They’re a great protein source. The chickens themselves, they’re fairly easy. They’re fairly small. They fit into a suburban backyard with not a lot of problem. A family can have five or six chickens and have enough eggs to keep them going. You don’t need 500 chickens for a family.”

While Steele doesn’t sell eggs back home, she has been giving them away.

With eggs being in short supply at the grocery stores, she’s been giving away a higher number of eggs than usual.

“It definitely varies, but we’ve had people come over and we’ll leave them on the picnic table and they’ll pick them up,” Steele said. “We’ll leave about two dozen at a time.”

Steele says she’s been giving away about 48 eggs per week.

“That’s in addition to whatever we’ve been eating,” Steele said. “It’s a good time of the year right now because the chickens lay really well during the spring. Anyone who has more chickens has more eggs than they know what to do with.”

As for some people who have been able to raise chickens and sell eggs, they’ve seen a lot of business in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s been crazy,” said Elissa Lara, who lives outside of Odessa and has been selling eggs for close to six years. “We can’t keep up. It’s going good right now. I’m trying to get them out to people who really need them. We started limiting them to about two dozen so that there’s not much stockpiling going on.”

Before the virus, Lara said she was selling close to about 10 dozen eggs a week has now been selling about 22 dozen a week.

“That depends on the weather too,” Lara said. “If it’s cloudy, the chickens don’t lay as much eggs.”

The eggs go for $5 a dozen.

“We don’t make profit off of this,” Lara said. “That’s just to help buy the chickens better feed or vegetables. This isn’t a for-profit. They’re just pets and we like them. That money goes right back into them.”

