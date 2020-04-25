Clusters found in Odessa

A detailed look into case No. 1 of COVID-19 in Ector County reveals a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases at a local doctor’s clinic.

The doctor in charge of that clinic said Ector County Health Department officials should have contacted him earlier and that it took almost four weeks for tracers to contact him about his health and that of his family.

Dr. Madhu Pamganamamula said that the health department did contact people about exposures at his Center for Hypertension and Internal Medicine in Odessa, but that he thought they should have contacted them sooner. He said he got a call from the health department, “almost a month later; closer to four weeks later asking if I am OK or if my family members are OK.”

Madhu said that he was called three days after his employee tested positive about the welfare of his other employees.

“It’s possible she didn’t ask me because I told her I was not in the office to be exposed,” he sent via text message.

He added that his office contacted patients who may have been exposed and gave a list of potentially exposed patients to the health department, but wasn’t sure if they also contacted those patients through tracing.

Dr. Madhu, as he is known to his patients, closed his clinic to in-person appointments and began seeing patients virtually on March 19 as COVID-19 was spreading across the nation. He took this precaution more than a week before Ector County’s first positive case. He shut the clinic down entirely by the end of March.

Dr. Madhu’s practice is not the only local medical facility with “clusters” of virus infections. Learning where those clusters are has been difficult.

That information comes to light in the middle of a global pandemic that has local health departments on the front lines in the fight against the highly infectious COVID-19. As of Friday Ector County has 67 confirmed positive cases out of 1,081 tests.

During Thursday’s Zoom news briefing hosted by Medical Center Health System, County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said the health department would not release the names of COVID-19 clusters like Dr. Madhu’s but suggested that if “anyone knows they have been exposed they should call 432-653-2461.”

Likewise Shelton declined to name a local hotel visited by an infected patient citing HIPAA laws. HIPAA does not apply in this case or to local medical facilities where there are clusters. HIPAA protects a person’s private medical information and specifics that might identify a specific patient – not a hotel or local medical office.

“As far as we know we’ve contacted all the employees and patients exposed,” Shelton said Thursday. “I’m not saying we’re flawless, but anybody with that concern, call that number.”

Meanwhile Odessans now (as of Wednesday) have a better Ector County Health Department website at http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.CoronavirusCOVID19 that has local statistics and other information.

But detailed information for the public remains difficult to get out of Ector County and the Emergency Operations Center.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

The EOC is set up between local governmental entities including ECISD, the City of Odessa, Ector County and Medical Center Hospital. The agreement puts the Ector County Judge, in this case Debi Hays, at the helm when a declared emergency, such as COVID-19, occurs.

The agreement calls for the county to use the City of Odessa’s public information officer to disseminate information to the public. However, things fell apart early in the local crisis as the city’s PIO, Devin Sanchez, was essentially cut out of the loop and only sent a few press releases before she was apparently no longer the person tasked with providing information to the public.

The role of spokesperson was taken on by Hays early on in the local EOC response.

Hays struggled at news conferences and often was agitated by questioning. She announced the first positive case in Odessa by Facebook live on a newly-created COVID-19 page. She later held a hasty news conference and offered few answers to questions.

Daily news briefings were eventually taken up by Medical Center and Odessa Regional Medical Center. At first, Hays appeared in person at a few of those briefings. However, since the briefings went virtual-only via Zoom on April 6, Hays has neither made an appearance at the events nor answered recent phone calls by reporters.

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia and County Commissioner Dale Childers attended some of the virtual news conferences. But following a dust-up with local media earlier in April, Childers, an elected official, said he was being harassed during questioning. Childers and Garcia haven’t appeared for the daily updates since, leaving public health briefings without a health department representative.

Nationally, health department officials do answer daily questions about COVID-19 and offer details on testing and other local information. About a week ago, County Commissioner Eddy Shelton began sitting in on the daily virtual calls. Shelton relies on texts from health department officials to answer some questions and often the officials use the Ector County Health Department page, which has about 2,200 followers, to answer media questions that were asked during the virtual news briefing.

BACK TO THE PATIENTS

Dr. Madhu said that six of his employees have tested positive and two others were sent home to quarantine without tests.

Claudia Monclova, 50, who was released April 14 after being on a ventilator at Odessa Regional Medical Center, was the first reported positive case at Dr. Madhu’s office and apparently the first Ector County positive case, he said. Another stricken staffer, 30-year-old Jessica Fajardo, died on Easter Sunday. He added that another employee had also spent time in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fajardo was a phlebotomist at Dr. Madhu’s office.

The Ector County Health Department EOC reported that there are other Odessa doctor’s offices where clusters of positive COVID-19 patients have interacted, but would not confirm that the Center for Hypertension and Internal Medicine was one of them.

Dr. Madhu said that Monclova had worked at his office and also other offices. Monclova’s husband Enrique Monclova clarified that his wife worked at Dr. Madhu’s office and at an urgent care in Odessa. The last time she worked at the urgent care, he said, was March 7 or the 8.

Enrique Monclova said that Claudia was brought to the hospital on March 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27.

Dr. Madhu said it was his proactive approach in the clinic that prevented what would have been potentially more than 3,000 exposures of patients to COVID-19.

“We didn’t know anything about the COVID - at least in our clinic - and we closed to see patients on the 19th of March,” he said, adding that the staff was still working from the clinic performing televisits.

He said Monclova had the flu in February and had recovered.

“She traveled somewhere,” he said, “she didn’t tell us, but I heard it from other employees.”

Dr. Madhu said that on either March 17th or 18th, Monclova had performed some ultrasound procedures on some patients but was sent home on the 18th because of an “earache and fever.” He said that she was admitted to a hospital later in the week for pneumonia-like symptoms and that on the 27th he received a call that Monclova had tested positive for the virus.

“Once we found out on the 27th,” he said, “we had to shut the clinic completely for the following Monday, which was the 30th.”

He said that on March 27, he advised Fajardo to go to a local hospital emergency room because she had a fever and had stayed home from work the day before.

“They did the covid testing and they sent her home,” he said and added that they told her to isolate at home for two weeks.

He said that on the 28th, another employee reported being sick with a fever and she was also advised to go to the ER.

On the 30th Fajardo called him because she was short of breath and, “that’s when the health department called saying she was positive for covid,” he said.

He added that he wished Fajardo had been admitted to the hospital on the 27th when she went to the ER at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

“They should have admitted her. They didn’t. As a physician, I’ve been trying to be proactive, but the help I get from the hospitals is like nothing,” he said. He added that after Fajardo was sent to the ER for the last time, he treated two other employees himself with hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to help with their symptoms. The combination of those drugs was widely used as a treatment for COVID-19, but now close to a month after he treated those patients, the National Institutes of Health recommends against combining those drugs because of a, “Potential for toxicities.”

Madhu said that after he found out about the infected employees, he started contacting patients, including a 79-year-old man who was showing symptoms. In that case, Madhu said he called the ER at Medical Center Hospital to see if they would admit the patient. They did not admit that patient but tested him and sent him home to await test results. The test results came back positive for COVID-19, but the patient is now doing well, Dr. Madhu said.

While medical workers at his clinic tested positive for COVID-19 and became patients, Madhu mentioned that he doesn’t know how they were all infected.

“How did this get into my clinic?”