Nursing patient positive

The resident who tested positive is a 72-year-old man. This is the first case reported in an Ector County nursing home.

Fuller on Thursday said that “With our screening process with our direct care staff, they now wear face shields and gowns,” and that now with the first positive, the staff has to wear PPE suggested by the CDC.

He said that the resident who tested positive didn’t have any symptoms and that he was taken to the hospital for other complications, but that the man started showing symptoms while at the hospital, which is why he was tested.

Fuller said that they are now adding more CDC precautions to their daily routine.

“If we see any signs or symptoms then we of course notify the physician right away and depending on what they are, they would take them to the hospital and then there they would decide if they wanted a test or not.”

He added that residents will stay in-house and that they are taking employee and resident temperatures every four hours. The man who tested positive, Fuller said Thursday, is still in the hospital.

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said over the phone Thursday morning that there was a positive COVID-19 in a local nursing home.

Garcia reportedly told CBS7 News that she was “pretty sure” the nursing patient was from Madison Medical Resort.

Garcia told the Odessa American she didn’t know which facility or if the person was a nursing home resident or employee. She had to confirm information with the department epidemiologist. When asked if the Medical Center Hospital had contacted the EOC with that information on Wednesday night, county commissioner Dale Childers said, “We knew it, but it wasn’t verified so we’re not gonna release it.”

Medical Center Hospital issued a press release at 10:28 a.m. and it reads: “A nursing home patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at Medical Center Hospital. The patient was brought in from a local nursing home on Tuesday, April 14. The patient was eventually tested for COVID-19 and the test came back positive on Wednesday, April 15. MCH officials immediately reported the test result to the Ector County Health Department.”

After hospital officials updated COVID-19 numbers for the public, Thursday’s press conference was mostly media and county back and forth in regard to the county’s continuous break down of communication with Ector County hospitals and the city of Odessa.

MCH had released information regarding the nursing home’s positive case on Thursday morning and when Garcia was asked why the county hadn’t released any information regarding the nursing home, she said the City Public Information Officer, “Did send one out earlier today.”

“There should be one that was sent out today that did verify and the age, that it was a male and then it will be on our website like all the other cases that we have,” she said.

When Mayor David Turner was asked if the city PIO had put out a press release, he said, “We didn’t.”

Garcia said that she sent an email requesting that a press release go out.

During the April 8th online hospital conference Childers said, “We are not using the PIO right now because we have this format right here. I think this is working pretty well.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Childers said that they were again using the city’s PIO.

Garcia reported that the county has 55 positive cases, 516 negative, 60 pending and 631 total tested. She reported that 23 people have recovered and there are two deaths of Ector County residents.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that MCH has 31 positives, 6 positives in the hospital, four in the critical care unit, three on ventilators and two on another COVID-19 designated floor. 242 tests have come back negative, he said and 47 of those are still pending. He added that there are seven persons of interest in the hospital, one in the CCU and the other six are in the central unit.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that ORMC has tested 137 people, 9 positive, 115 negatives and 13 pending.

Tippin said that both ORMC and MCH are putting together some testing for the residents at the nursing home and the employees. He added that MCH is going to handle the employees and ORMC is going to handle the residents.