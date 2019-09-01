  • September 1, 2019

State program eases financial burden for crime victims’ families - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

State program eases financial burden for crime victims’ families

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Crime Victims’ Compensation Program

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:19 pm

State program eases financial burden for crime victims’ families oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Families who lost loved ones in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting may qualify to have all funeral and burial expenses covered through the Crime Victims’ Compensation program.

The CVC program covers crime-related costs such as counseling, medical treatment, funerals and loss of income not paid by other sources, the state attorney general’s website states.

Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home General Manager Bill Vallie said the funeral home is prepared to help Odessa families who have taken on crime-related costs on behalf of a victim.

“We’ll be assisting every family member on an individual basis based on their needs,” he said. “There’s a stipulation that if there are any other funds available such as life insurance they have to be exhausted first, but on Tuesday I am going to write a letter and go through our state representative to see if we can have that waived so that families don’t have to use that money and they can automatically qualify for the compensation.”

Vallie said he went through a similar process in Nevada following the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and was able to have the majority of costs reimbursed for 33 victims using the U.S. Crime Victims Fund, which is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
86°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: ESE at 5mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]