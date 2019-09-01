State program eases financial burden for crime victims’ families

Families who lost loved ones in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting may qualify to have all funeral and burial expenses covered through the Crime Victims’ Compensation program.

The CVC program covers crime-related costs such as counseling, medical treatment, funerals and loss of income not paid by other sources, the state attorney general’s website states.

Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home General Manager Bill Vallie said the funeral home is prepared to help Odessa families who have taken on crime-related costs on behalf of a victim.

“We’ll be assisting every family member on an individual basis based on their needs,” he said. “There’s a stipulation that if there are any other funds available such as life insurance they have to be exhausted first, but on Tuesday I am going to write a letter and go through our state representative to see if we can have that waived so that families don’t have to use that money and they can automatically qualify for the compensation.”

Vallie said he went through a similar process in Nevada following the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and was able to have the majority of costs reimbursed for 33 victims using the U.S. Crime Victims Fund, which is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders.