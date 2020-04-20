Chapter 6: Ben’s Friend Nate Arrives

The story so far…Dr. Hammond gives Mrs. Manchester and Ben all the information so that they can decide what to do about the cat. While Mom is thinking about cost, Ben blurts out surgery. Back home, they wait for the results. Conner returns from work and wants his lunch money from Ben. Ben exchanges the $100 bill for his own $10 bill to pay his brother. Just then the phone rings.

I ran to the front room and quickly picked up the phone. "Hello," I said cautiously, expecting to hear Dr. Hammond's voice. My hope was that she was bringing me good news about the cat, but I feared the worst. I sat on the chair holding my breath.

But it was not the vet. It was my good friend Nate. "Hey Ben, where have you been all day? I called you about ten times this morning. I thought we were going to practice soccer for the big game next week." He didn't sound too happy with me.

"Sorry, I just got home. What a day I've had! You won't believe everything that happened to me today."

"Like what? I've been bored out of my mind."

"All this amazing stuff. Come on over and I'll tell you all about it."

"Ok. I'll be over in five."

I hung up and headed outside to meet Nate. I figured I'd meet him halfway and then we could talk on the way back. I wanted to tell him not only about the cat but also about the hundred dollar bill. But then I remembered that the vet could call at any moment, and I didn't want to miss the call. I decided to wait for Nate on the front porch.

It wasn't long before Nate jogged up our driveway. About a head taller than me, he outweighed me by forty pounds. He was the biggest kid on our soccer team. When he got to running with the ball, everyone stayed out of his way. But he was best known for his red hair and a million freckles on his face.

"Hey, Ben." He plopped down on the porch steps, breathing rapidly from his jog. "Check out my new shoes? Dad bought them for me last night when we went into the city."

I was too distracted to notice. "Nice," I said half-heartedly.

"So what happened?" He asked, looking at me.

"Long story. Let's go to my room and I'll tell you about it." We walked into the house. Mom was getting ready to vacuum our front room. "Hi Nate," she said, plugging in the cord.

I turned back to Mom, "Don't forget about the vet. Will you hear the phone with that thing running?"

"Of course." She turned on the vacuum. It seemed to scream bloody murder.

Nate and I hurried to my room, and I closed the door. He grabbed my soccer ball and sat on my bed, bouncing it back and forth from his right to left hand. I told him about Mom hitting the cat and our trip to the vet.

"You think the cat will make it?"

"I don't know. She didn't look too good. I just wish the doctor would call. It seems like it's been forever."

"If she lives, are you going to keep her?"

"I hope so. We haven't talked about that part yet. Mom hasn't ever allowed us to have a pet before."

I took the ball from Nate and set it back in the corner of my room. "But I got another story you're not going to believe." And then I told him about the hundred dollar bill.

His mouth dropped open, "Wow, are you ever lucky!" He looked around the room. "So, let me see your free hundred. I've never seen one before."

I got it out of the box in my closet and handed it to Nate. He studied it closely. "This is so cool! What are you going to buy with the money?"

"I'm not sure. I really don't feel very good about it."

"What do you mean?"

"It's kind of like stealing. I mean, it's not my money. But everything happened so fast. By the time I realized her mistake, the girl at the cash register had already turned to the next person in line."

"You shouldn't feel bad. It was her mistake. Just think of what a hundred dollars could buy you." He sighed. "Lucky dog. I never got free money."

I took the bill back into my hands and stared at it. "I'd have no trouble spending the money. There are a hundred things I can think of. But I'm not so sure anymore. After Mom hit the cat, and then the surgery…" I took a big breath, "I'm wondering if I should use the money to help pay the vet. After all, I was the one who wanted the surgery."

"Does your mom know about the money?"

I shook my head. "I don't think she'd be very happy about it."

Just then, I heard the house phone ring. Quickly folding the bill, I stashed it back into my pocket. I opened the door and ran down the hall to answer the phone. But Mom picked up the receiver before me.

"Hello? Yes Dr. Hammond."

(To be continued)