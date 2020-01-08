New concert generates fine arts grants

Grants will be awarded this spring, Celeste Potter, director of the Education Foundation of Odessa, said in an email.

New, a former Odessan, describes himself as a singer-songwriter who performs soul and pop music mainly.

He grew up in Odessa and attended Permian Basin Christian, a small school that was part of their church that no longer exists. He was then home schooled his junior year and went to Permian High School for his senior year where he graduated in 2008.

The show at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center was his first goal after he got off “The Voice” to thank people in both cities for all the support they showed him and do something for the next generation of musicians and singers.

Organizing the show also came from a desire to give back, New said in a December 2019 interview.

Grant winners will be announced on April 23 in ECISD and April 24 in MISD, Potter wrote.

“We are excited to announce that we will be awarding $8,000 in ECISD through the Matt New Performing Arts Grant that was established to support the performing arts in both Midland and Odessa. ECISD performing arts teachers are encouraged to apply for funding for the 2020-2021 school year to grow their current programs through the Education Foundation,” Potter said in the email.

“We are so grateful to Matt New for using his new found fame to give back to the students in the Permian Basin. He is a great example of the fine students that come through ECISD and we couldn’t be more proud,” she said.