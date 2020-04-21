Silva Law Group, PLCC and The Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association commit $100,000 to food bank

Giving Tuesday is coming early this year. The West Texas Food Bank announced a challenge match from the Silva Law Group, PLCC and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association in the amount of $100,000 for Giving Tuesday NOW, which will take place May 5.

The challenge match opportunity follows a $100,000 donation from Juan V. Silva and The Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association last week.

“I really cannot thank Mr. Silva and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association enough for stepping up to provide this opportunity to help West Texans double their impact. These gifts come at a time when the West Texas Food Bank is having to go to extraordinary lengths to keep our shelves stocked, and to make sure our 80-plus partner agencies in 19 counties have what they need. Donations like these help ensure the West Texas Food Bank is able to provide life sustaining, nutritious meals to families in need, and all the gifts we have received from our caring community help the Food Bank continue providing these services to our community for free,” West Texas Food Bank Executive Director Libby Campbell said in a news release.

Food donations to the West Texas Food Bank have dropped to almost zero as the retail outlets are selling out of items which are normally donated to food banks.

“To keep up with the increasing demand for food, and to offset the decreasing amount of food coming into the food bank, we are having to purchase more food than ever before,” Campbell said. “We’ve served over 10,000 households in the last four weeks, which is up over 30 percent from the same time last year. We have seen over 1,940 new clients through the panties at the Food Bank locations, and we’ve served over 1,220 households through our mobile outreaches at 12 rural sites.”

“As members of our great community of the Permian Basin, we would like to be able to help our people maintain the stay home policy so that we are all protected. Protect the medical staff and our police force. Our heroes in the battle against this virus. And, the only way we can do this is by helping those that are not able to work, but still need a helping hand. So, on behalf of The Silva Law Group, PLLC and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association we wish all our members of the community the best,” Juan V. Silva.

Should the match be completed, the total donation of $300,000 would help the Food Bank provide around 1,200,000 meals.