Quick Hits Oct. 22

Road Safety Forum

The Permian Road Safety Coalition has scheduled its Q4 Road Safety Forum Wednesday at the Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave., Carlsbad, N.M.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. MST. The forum begins at 10:45 a.m.

A complimentary lunch will be provided.

The forum agenda includes a district road project update from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, a formal introduction and overview of PRSC, and a best practices sharing by a safety technology company.

Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6exb39q

 

ECISD programs

The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled a Noel Elementary Fifth Grade Unity Day Program at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Noel Elementary; 2200 Newcomb Dr.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

Trunk or Treat

First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be food, cotton candy, popcorn, games, crafts, face painting and more.

For more information, call 337-1527.

ON THE NET

>> fumcodessa.org

 

Dinner & Movie

The Odessa College Mass Communication and Culinary Arts programs has scheduled a dinner with a menu based on the film Julie & Julia (2009) at 5:30 p.m. and screening of the film at 7 p.m. Thursday at OC Saulsbury Conference Center in the Electronics Technology Building, 201 W. University Blvd.

The dinner will begin with a starter of mixed green salad with vinaigrette, entrée’s are Boeuf Bourguignon a La Julia Child, $15.95; or Julia’s Chicken with Herb du Provence, $14.95. Entrees will be served with a seasonal starch and vegetable. Also included dessert Julia Child’s Chocolate Almond Gateaux, breads, and choice of iced tea, coffee and/or water.

Reservations are limited.

Reservations can be made by calling Victor Bagan at 335-6867 or email vbagan@odessa.edu.

Deadline is noon Tuesday.

Admission to the film screening is free.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yy8u8pdg or odessa.edu

