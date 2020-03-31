Humane Society of Odessa sees increase in adoptions

Additionally, the increased number of people has also resulted in more adoptions.

Heather Silvia, the director of the Humane Society of Odessa, said the no-kill shelter has averaged three adoptions per day for the past two weeks. She explained there are other times when the Humane Society of Odessa will go days without an adoption.

“We’ve had a lot of lookers too,” Silvia said. “We have people who are coming to look and they leave with an animal. They didn’t intent to adopt, but they saw something they couldn’t live without, so they ended up taking them home.”

As of Friday afternoon, Silvia estimated there were 120 dogs and 35 cats. The Humane Society of Odessa also transported 20 dogs to other no-kill shelters on Friday morning.

Silvia said the number of animals at the shelter has been much higher in the past, but she feels 120 dogs and 35 cats is comfortable for her, her staff and volunteers.

The increase in foot traffic and adoption rate could be linked to people staying at home due to the coronavirus.

Christyna Taylor, the business office manager at the Humane Society of Odessa, explained there are multiple families that have come into the shelter over the last week looking for a puppy to train.

“Since Monday, I had three different families come in here with their kids that are in high school who literally said, ‘We thought about adopting before, but we were thinking maybe an older dog that is already house trained, because we don’t have the time,’” Taylor said. “Now that they are home all the time, it’s the perfect time.”

Silvia said she has been surprised with the number of people that have come to the shelter.

The Humane Society of Odessa director thought people would be too hesitant to leave their house.

“I’m surprised because of the scare that everybody has,” Silvia said. “I figured they would be scared to come out here, but we’ve limited the amount of people in and out of the gate at one time, in and out of the office at one time. That’s really helped to put everybody’s mind at ease as far as the employees, customers and volunteers.”

Another reason for the Humane Society of Odessa’s increase is due to Odessa Animal Control being closed. Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueuer said over the phone in Thursday afternoon that OAC isn’t allowing intakes or adoptions.

LeSueur said dogs and cats are also not being euthanized during this time. LeSueur said the only intake OAC will do is if their owner is arrested and the dog needs to be sheltered.

“Everything else is being postponed until further notice,” LeSueur said.

Though the coronavirus has brought more people into the doors of the Humane Society of Odessa, one obstacle Silvia has had to overcome is the availability of cleaning supplies and dog food.

Silvia said the shelter is also accepting donations of cleaning supplies, dog food and cat food.

“We get large dog and cat food shipments from H-E-B every three to four months,” she said. “We had one scheduled to be coming in two weeks and they have informed us that they have no food to give us in two weeks.

“We are going to be in a bind in two weeks if something doesn’t happen.”