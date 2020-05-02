Change in water disinfection

The City will temporarily change the method used to disinfect the water supply on June 1.

Residents may notice a bleach or chlorine like smell in the water, but it is nothing to be concerned about.

During this interim period of approximately 30 days, the City will use only chlorine to disinfect the water supply instead of the combination of chlorine and ammonia to form Chloramines.

The change in disinfection will be implemented as a proactive maintenance activity in our distribution system to assist in maintaining adequate chlorine residuals. The City has made this same change to its disinfectant in past years with minimal impact on its customers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified of the change in the treatment of the water and concurs that it is the best method of ensuring that adequate chlorine residuals are maintained throughout the distribution system.

For more information please call Thomas Kerr, Director of Utilities, at 432-335-4634.