RISE event to help with trauma

Residents in Odessa and Ector County looking for assistance or guidance to help deal with trauma are encouraged to attend one of four community gatherings presented by RISE Permian Basin.

RISE – Recover, Inspire, Strengthen, Endure – is a group of agencies that came together to help offer assistance to those in need, Tracy Austin, executive director of the American Red Cross in the Permian Basin said.

This will be the first event held by RISE, Austin said, and the locations in Ector County will be at four schools with the Ector County Independent School District: Buice Elementary, 1800 E. 87th St.; Blackshear Elementary, 501 S. Dixie Blvd.; LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive; EK Downing Elementary, 1480 N. Knox Ave.

Austin said community members do not have to have children to attend the event. There will be sessions in both English and Spanish at Blackshear and EK Downing only.

“With that in mind, we are creating opportunities (for the community) to come together and talk about their experience with one another, and to get information on what help is available,” Austin said.

Participating organizations include the Ector County Independent School District, PermiaCare, Nonprofit Management Center, Permian Basin Area Foundation, the City of Odessa, Odessa College, Odessa Ministerial Alliance, and 211 Permian Basin.

The event is focused on helping residents who have difficulties during the holidays and helping them find resources if needed. Spiritual guidance will also be available for those requesting the service.

Austin said the group was formed in response to the Aug. 31 mass shooting in the Odessa-Midland area that left eight people dead, including the gunman, and 25 injured.

Austin said RISE officials hope to have other events in the future, and said everyone is invited to attend.

“The Permian Basin is an amazing place for community and always has been,” she said. “Community has always been a priority here. Community is paramount to our area. We want to make sure everyone in this community here knows there is help available.”