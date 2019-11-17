  • November 17, 2019

RISE event to help with trauma - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

RISE event to help with trauma

Group formed following Aug. 31 mass shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: RISE Permian Basin Community Gathering.
  • When: 6 p.m. Nov. 21.
  • Where: Buice Elementary, 1800 E. 87th St.; Blackshear Elementary, 501 S. Dixie Blvd.; LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive; EK Downing Elementary, 1480 N. Knox Ave.
  • Cost: Free.

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 3:30 am

RISE event to help with trauma By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Residents in Odessa and Ector County looking for assistance or guidance to help deal with trauma are encouraged to attend one of four community gatherings presented by RISE Permian Basin.

RISE – Recover, Inspire, Strengthen, Endure – is a group of agencies that came together to help offer assistance to those in need, Tracy Austin, executive director of the American Red Cross in the Permian Basin said.

This will be the first event held by RISE, Austin said, and the locations in Ector County will be at four schools with the Ector County Independent School District: Buice Elementary, 1800 E. 87th St.; Blackshear Elementary, 501 S. Dixie Blvd.; LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive; EK Downing Elementary, 1480 N. Knox Ave.

Austin said community members do not have to have children to attend the event. There will be sessions in both English and Spanish at Blackshear and EK Downing only.

“With that in mind, we are creating opportunities (for the community) to come together and talk about their experience with one another, and to get information on what help is available,” Austin said.

Participating organizations include the Ector County Independent School District, PermiaCare, Nonprofit Management Center, Permian Basin Area Foundation, the City of Odessa, Odessa College, Odessa Ministerial Alliance, and 211 Permian Basin.

The event is focused on helping residents who have difficulties during the holidays and helping them find resources if needed. Spiritual guidance will also be available for those requesting the service.

Austin said the group was formed in response to the Aug. 31 mass shooting in the Odessa-Midland area that left eight people dead, including the gunman, and 25 injured.

Austin said RISE officials hope to have other events in the future, and said everyone is invited to attend.

“The Permian Basin is an amazing place for community and always has been,” she said. “Community has always been a priority here. Community is paramount to our area. We want to make sure everyone in this community here knows there is help available.”

Posted in on Sunday, November 17, 2019 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: W at 7mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 40°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 76°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]