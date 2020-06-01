March will be Wednesday

A protest march is planned at 6 p.m. Wednesday to begin at City Hall marching east on Eighth Street to Grant and south to the Odessa Police Department.

Odessa attorney Gaven Norris said he is helping organize the event and that the rally be at the OPD headquarters with city officials, law enforcement leaders and young community leaders speaking.

Norris said his message will be one of unity and to bring awareness of his concerns about the deaths of blacks at the hands of the police and systematic racism within the police system and also will focus on the educational system.

“Young minorities are not being heard,” Norris said. “We need you to hear us…what we are demanding and requesting for changes…we are not interested in more talking and dialogue but we are interested in more results.”

Norris said Sunday’s downtown march had a good turnout and he was hoping to get some of the young organizers from that event to also attend the Wednesday event.

More than 200 people marched in downtown Odessa during the Sunday Black Lives Matter protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last week while being restrained by a police officer who is now charged with murder.

The group, March for Change Odessa, took to twitter announcing that there would be a protest on Sunday.

Protesters walked up and down Grant for the better part of three hours chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “George Floyd”, “No justice, no peace,” among others.

Renee Morris said the demonstration was productive and the community came together on one accord.

“There were multiple races out here standing for one cause, that we all matter. Black lives do matter, all lives matter, but what the world needs to know is that black lives matter. The tragedy that happened to that young man and his family,” she said, “It let the world know that law enforcement needs to be held accountable. You can’t murder somebody and just walk away because of a badge. That’s what’s the most horrific thought. He was helpless. So it hurts my heart for his family, but maybe it sparked something in law enforcement across the world.”

Demonstrators started their march to the OPD headquarters and some protestors took a knee facing the front entrance of the building as a demonstration. The group hung around the area for several minutes before marching back towards the Bank of America building. The protest took a route to city hall before returning to the police station a second time.

While major cities around the country have responded to the killing of George Floyd in different ways, some in Odessa expressed their anger and some had smiles on their faces.

Tryann Stevenson, 30, smiled while marching to OPD.

“I have a smile on my face because everything is beautiful right now,” Stevenson said. “I had my own reservations at the start, but to see how everybody has came together, all races. You just look at people. You wouldn’t even think some people would be here. It’s just amazing to see how people came together and completely blew my expectations out the water.”

Stevenson said, “Something like this is important in Texas because, to be honest with you, we’ve never seen anything like this. It’s good to see this. There were little kids marching. There was teenagers, 20s, 30s, 40s, every decade of age is out here.”

Stevenson spoke about the different emotions he’s gone through dealing with racism throughout his life and in the past months.

“There’s a lot of rage and frustration everyday, like, there’s tears in my eyes all the time, but people look at it as, ‘oh you’re being emotional, suck it up’, but it’s hard to see that when you’ve seen injustice to your race ever since you were a little child,” he said.

While the protest was peaceful, demonstrators were met with opposition at one point by a person driving down Eighth Street giving the middle finger to demonstrators. Some protestors responded by crowding the vehicle, kicking it and throwing water bottles.

Older members of the protest had used themselves to shield the vehicle and urged the few who had surrounded it to settle down.

Jastin Taylor, 37, a Midland resident, said that he marched because of the police brutality that has happened over the past few months.

“This is about people of all races and colors coming together to say look, ‘Something has to change,’” Taylor said. “This has been going on for too long. We are living in a world, a country that has had systemic racism for so long and its time for people to come together. It’s time for people to say enough is enough and we have to do that with our voices. We’re doing it with our actions with this protest and the hope is we will start doing this at the voting booths with our votes.”