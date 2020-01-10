Ellen Noël has busy January

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has a number of January events including workshops, exhibits and events for both adults and children.

This Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the museum will host a free Community Art Day. The day includes a screening of “The Secret of Kells” along with bookmaking and printmaking from 2:15 p.m. 4 p.m.

Through April 5: the Dewing-Saint-Gaudens-Vedder exhibit highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing (1851-1938), Augustus Saint-Gaudens (1848-1907) and Elihu Vedder (1836-1923). All had interesting careers which led them to be considered among some of the best artists of their time.

Through Feb. 23: Sacred Scripts is 1,000 Years of Religious Texts and provides a comprehensive view of how religious texts stand as art objects and the progression of that vehicle over time from early medieval manuscripts through the invention of the printing press to mass produced contemporary texts and unique artist books.

This exhibition includes a wide variety of rare objects including Egyptian Torah fragments, the 1611 King James Bible, illuminated medieval Book of Hours, leaves from the Nuremberg Chronicle, Albrecht Durer’s Small Passion, William Blake’s Illustrations of the Book of Job and Sandow Birk’s American Qur’an.

Yoga at the Museum is scheduled Jan, 15, 22 and 29 at 8 a.m. This is a special members-only yoga class provided by rOming Yoga. BYOM (Bring your own mat).

Adventures in Art at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Sigh up online at noelartmuseum.org

The Lecture Series with Dr. Joe Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian Church. Weaks will lead a lecture on how new technologies in the Western world impacted the production of religious texts and shaped the religious communities to which they belong.

Ladies Night is scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 with gift shopping opportunities, food and a make and take station for Valentine crafts. Free tickets are available by contacting Fay Batch at 550-9696 ext 211 or cec@noelartmuseum.org

Visit the website for other events.